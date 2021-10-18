FIGUR8 Appoints Former CorVel Executive and Veteran Sales Leader Scott Sexton as President

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIGUR8 ( www.figur8tech.com ), the med tech startup that's developed the most advanced wearable musculoskeletal diagnostic decision support technology on the market, today announced the appointment of Scott Sexton as president in a move to support FIGUR8's growth velocity and execution of the company's strategic priorities. Sexton joins FIGUR8 from CorVel, one of the largest and most innovative providers of industry-leading risk, healthcare management and workers' compensation solutions, where he most recently served as senior vice president.

"Scott brings to FIGUR8 30 years of workers' compensation, casualty, disability and commercial health experience, most recently serving as a market leader for CorVel's national carrier practice sales team," said Nan-Wei Gong, CEO and co-founder of FIGUR8. "We are thrilled to welcome Scott to FIGUR8's leadership team. His experience will be pivotal to FIGUR8's next phase of growth as we expand our product and program offerings and accelerate expansion plans into strategic markets."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of other significant developments for FIGUR8. Earlier this year, the company raised $12 million in Series A financing to address significant customer demand and deployments with major health systems, insurance carriers and Fortune 500 businesses. FIGUR8's technology drives significant improvements in patient outcomes and lowers re-injury rates while generating significant cost savings for employers, healthcare systems and both commercial health and casualty insurance carriers.

"FIGUR8 has developed a game-changing technology that is bringing precision analytics to the standard musculoskeletal clinical assessment in a way that's never been done before," said Scott Sexton, president of FIGUR8. "One of the biggest industry challenges to date has been the lack of codified, accurate and objective data for musculoskeletal injuries. FIGUR8 has pioneered a breakthrough musculoskeletal assessment technology — the first of its kind — that can accurately pinpoint the source and severity of an injury while showing real-time recovery visibility. I am excited to join FIGUR8 as we forge forward in establishing the new standard of care for advancing musculoskeletal health."

At CorVel, Sexton held a variety of senior leadership roles in sales and business development. He led go-to-market sales strategies with the company's key partners that included enterprise employers, insurance companies and government agencies. He introduced new technologies to the market — including AI and machine learning driven solutions — to deliver industry-leading results to the marketplace and enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related healthcare costs. In his role at FIGUR8, Sexton will develop and lead the implementation of growth strategies across key industries and markets in musculoskeletal health that FIGUR8 is poised to transform.

More than 1.7 billion people suffer from musculoskeletal conditions, according to the World Health Organization. Musculoskeletal disorders account for one of the largest categories of workplace injuries, accounting for over 50 percent of workers' compensation costs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. FIGUR8's system enables a full musculoskeletal and orthopedic assessment to be conducted in minutes by anyone, anywhere, regardless of technical or clinical expertise. It serves as an objective and scalable point-of-care screening tool (before MRI) to support the diagnostic and treatment decisions regarding soft tissue injuries and recovery.

FIGUR8 is creating the most advanced wearable musculoskeletal (MSK) technology on the market. Its powerful, lightweight system combines clinically smart biosensors, intuitive software and AI to improve musculoskeletal health at every point of care — from injury through full recovery. FIGUR8 has developed the first musculoskeletal diagnostics decision support system of its kind that can accurately pinpoint the source and severity of an injury while showing real-time recovery visibility. Powering FIGUR8's solution is breakthrough technology developed over years by MIT engineers in collaboration with Mass General Brigham clinicians. For more info, visit www.figur8tech.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

