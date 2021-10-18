At Operational Capacity, "Zillow Offers" to Focus on Signed Customer Contracts and Current Inventory; Suspends Signing of New Contracts Through 2021

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints, Zillow announced its Zillow Offers business will not sign any new, additional contracts to buy homes through the end of the year. Pausing on new contracts will enable Zillow Offers to focus operations on purchasing homes with already-signed contracts, but have yet to close, and reducing the renovation pipeline. Zillow will continue to market and sell homes through Zillow Offers during this period.

"We're operating within a labor- and supply-constrained economy inside a competitive real estate market, especially in the construction, renovation and closing spaces," said Jeremy Wacksman, chief operating officer, Zillow. "We have not been exempt from these market and capacity issues and we now have an operational backlog for renovations and closings. Pausing new contracts will enable us to focus on sellers already under contract with us and our current home inventory."

For prospective sellers, Zillow Offers is connecting them with a local Premier Agent partner.

Zillow Offers is a service to homeowners to sell without having to coordinate repairs or host open houses or showings. After buying a home, Zillow prepares it for sale by doing the same type of projects a typical seller would, then lists it on the open market.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; ShowingTime ®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

