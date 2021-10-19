Media Advisory: ATA Chief Economist on Driver Shortage

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, American Trucking Associations' Chief Economist Bob Costello will formally release new estimates of the current driver shortage, and discuss several proposed solutions, during a media availability at ATA's Management Conference and Exhibition in Nashville, Tennessee.

What: Discussion of latest driver shortage estimates and solutions

Who: ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello

When: 11:30 EDT/10:30 CDT, Monday, October 25

Where: Music City Center Room 209B or via Video Conference

To RSVP and get credentials for the video conference, please RSVP to Sean McNally at smcnally@trucking.org.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

