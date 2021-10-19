Northwestern Mutual Leads Industry in Inaugural Ranking of "Top Financial Security Professionals"

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual advisors represent more than one quarter of the honorees within Forbes's newly released "Top Financial Security Professionals 2021" ranking, significantly outpacing all other wealth management and financial services firms.
The Forbes list honors the nation's top-performing wealth advisors who provide holistic planning focusing on highly skilled financial guidance and risk mitigation. Honorees are selected based on a set of key criteria including industry experience, revenue, assets under management, client loyalty – also known as persistence rate – as well as qualitative factors like compliance record and the exhibition of best practices.
"We are thrilled to have such strong, industry-leading representation in this year's ranking, with more than a quarter of the honorees affiliated with Northwestern Mutual," said Tim Gerend, the company's chief distribution officer and a member of the Forbes/SHOOK Financial Security Professionals Leadership Advisory Board. "As more Americans seek financial advice during these times of uncertainty, our field force, the largest, most productive and most diverse in company history, is exceptionally well-positioned to serve their clients through their expertise and more sophisticated, comprehensive financial strategies."
America's Top Financial Security Professionals Ranking follows the recognition of five Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management advisors on Working Mother and SHOOK Research's 2021 Top Wealth Advisor Moms list and three advisors on Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list. Leading industry publications including Financial Planning, Financial Advisor, ThinkAdvisor and InvestmentNews consistently rank Northwestern Mutual Investment Services as a top independent broker-dealer by total revenue.
"No one delivers financial security to clients like Northwestern Mutual wealth advisors – and this list proves it," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, the company's chief commercial officer and president of its investment products and services business. "Given the uncertainty of the last 18 months, many Americans' sense of financial anxiety is higher than ever. But when they have a comprehensive plan that grows and protects wealth, they can live more and worry less."
Those Northwestern Mutual advisors recognized in America's Top Financial Security Professionals Ranking 2021 are:
John Adams
Matt Carothers
Matthew Greene
Delynn Alexander
Justin Charise
Loren Hsiao
Scott Ashline
Michael D'Aquila
Rick Hu
Michael Bartenhagen
Jerry David
John Iezzi
Rebecca Bast
Scott DeSantis
Mike Jones
Bradley Baune
James DiNardo
John Kilch
Douglas Benson
Benjamin Feldman
Mark Kull
Art Blick
Jim Fitzgerald
Sam Laorenza
Steve Braun
Howard Goldman III
Tyler Layne
Zach Burton
Daniel Gould
Randy Lehman
Lou Cannataro
Todd Grandy
Paul Ludacka
Mark Lupton
Michael Ryan
Raul Tavdy
Todd Marschall
Theodore Sangalis
Gary Taylor
Todd McClure
Ryan Saunders
E. Peter Tiboris
Ed McGill
David Schimberg
Peter Tillinghast
Mike McGinley
Stephen Schwartz
Craig Volk
Harry J. Mentonis
Mike Sedjo
Keith Wagner
David Miller
Michael Smith
Adam Waitzman
James Munder
Kevin Spahn
Thomas R. Wilmink
William Newman
Scott Sparks
Mark Wise
Shawn W. Phelps
Keith Spengel
William D. Yancey
Andrew Rasmussen
Brian Stanley
Royce Zimmerman
Adam Riegel
John Sterner
Bob Roth
Todd Tauzin
