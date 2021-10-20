Along with new nonstop from Seattle, we're adding a second daily flight to Columbus and Cincinnati to better connect Western Washington with dynamic regions in the Buckeye State

We're rockin' our way to Cleveland! Alaska Airlines will serve third city in Ohio Along with new nonstop from Seattle, we're adding a second daily flight to Columbus and Cincinnati to better connect Western Washington with dynamic regions in the Buckeye State

SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We're all about exploring new horizons at Alaska Airlines. As we continue to grow, we're landing at new destinations – the places our guests are eager to visit. The newest dot on our expanding route map: Cleveland! We'll start daily nonstop service between the northern Ohio city and Seattle on June 16. On that same date, we'll also add a second daily roundtrip flight between Seattle and both Cincinnati and Columbus.

Alaska Airlines begins new nonstop service between Seattle and Cleveland on June 16, 2022.

Next summer, we're currently scheduled to be the only airline connecting Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus with nonstop service to the West Coast. We're also set to have the most flights between the West Coast and Ohio.

"Ohio is an economic powerhouse with a vibrant cultural and corporate scene that's underserved and primed for growth as we emerge from the pandemic," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Adding Cleveland to our network furthers our investment in the Buckeye State while adding an important nonstop link between Northeast Ohio and the Puget Sound."

Tickets for all flights are available for purchase now on alaskaair.com .

Starts City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft June 16 Seattle – Cleveland 9:50 a.m. 5:15 p.m. Daily 737 June 16 Cleveland – Seattle 6:25 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Daily 737 All times are local times

"Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is delighted to welcome Alaska Airlines to the city of Rock and Roll. They will provide nonstop service to Seattle, our top unserved destination," said Robert Kennedy, Director of Airports, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. "Alaska Airlines has been recognized by J. D. Power over the past decade for their award-winning customer service. We're proud to join the Alaska Airlines family of cities served."

"Expanding air service is critical to growing our economy and linking Ohio to the world," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "Alaska Airline's decision to choose Cleveland for nonstop service to Seattle will connect Northeast Ohio's financial services sector, healthcare systems and tech industries to markets on the West Coast and Asia, while also giving the West Coast easier opportunities to do business in Northeast Ohio."

To further encourage economic development in Ohio, Alaska has partnered with JobsOhio to increase our service and commitment to the state.

"One reason JobsOhio's Air Service Restoration program was established was to connect Ohio's diverse industries to rapidly growing markets," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "Alaska Airline's new service from Cleveland to Seattle not only provides nonstop flights to and from the West Coast but also a quicker connection to growing markets in Asia, both of which support Ohio as America's leader for re-shoring open and secure supply chains."

For visitors, Cleveland is home to the world-class Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium and, nearby, the famous Cedar Point amusement park along the shores of Lake Erie, to name a few places to check out. We first launched service to Ohio with our Seattle to Columbus flight in March 2019. In May 2021, we began serving Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport from Seattle.

Alaska prides itself on delivering low fares with great value and genuine, caring service. On board, our guests can enjoy food and drinks crafted with a range of refreshing, bright flavors inspired by West Coast ingredients. With our inflight entertainment, flyers can watch more than 1,100 movies and TV shows – all for free on their own devices and enjoy free texting while in the air.

From our main hub in Seattle, our guests can continue their travel to other West Coast cities, Hawaii and Mexico. With our highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program, they can earn and redeem miles to fly on oneworld member airlines or our additional airline partners to more than 1,000 destinations around the world.

Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for our guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin with hospital-grade air filtration systems. For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com . Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alaska Airlines