CryoLife Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Achieved total revenues of $72.2 million in the third quarter 2021 versus $65.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 11% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP proforma constant currency basis

Net income was $10.6 million , or $0.26 per share, in the third quarter of 2021

Non-GAAP net loss was ($1.2) million , or ($0.03) per share, in the third quarter of 2021

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Despite meaningful headwinds from the Delta variant in the third quarter, we still generated revenue growth on both a GAAP and pro forma constant currency basis compared to the prior year and compared to 2019, driven by our recent product launches and strength in our U.S. On-X aortic valve business. We've also made progress in driving growth across APAC and LATAM as we continue to expand our commercial footprint and seek new regulatory approvals," said Pat Mackin, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

"Additionally, we have submitted PMAs to FDA for PerClot and PROACT Mitral and anticipate receiving approvals for both in 2022. We've also made significant progress with enrollment in our PROACT Xa clinical trial and continue to advance several other programs which are expected to deliver incremental growth beginning in 2024."

"Given our solid financial foundation, performance of our new products, market expansion opportunities and a strong pipeline, CryoLife is very well positioned now and for the future."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $72.2 million, reflecting an increase of 11% on a GAAP basis and 9% on a non-GAAP proforma constant currency basis, both compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $10.6 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($2.9) million, or ($0.08) per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was ($1.2) million, or ($0.03) per fully diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of 2020.

The financial results reported in this earnings release are preliminary pending the Company's filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which it expects to file on November 5, 2021.

2021 Financial Outlook

The Company is maintaining its second half of 2021 proforma constant currency growth outlook of between 7 and 10% compared to the second half of 2019, but due to the strengthening dollar, revenues for the full year are expected to be between $296.0 and $299.0 million dollars and fourth quarter revenues are expected to be between $76.5 and $79.5 million dollars, reflecting pro forma constant currency growth of between 9.5% and 13.7% over the fourth quarter of 2019. This forecast is based on our estimates of the current and an anticipated diminishing impact of COVID-19 on our business.

The Company's financial performance for the remainder of 2021 and future periods is subject to the risks identified below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP adjusted operating income. Investors should consider this non-GAAP information in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, this non-GAAP financial information may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies. The Company's non-GAAP revenues are adjusted for revenues of acquired and divested product lines and the impact of changes in currency exchange. The Company's non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EBITDA, and non-GAAP adjusted operating income results exclude (as applicable) business development, integration, and severance expense; gain from sale of non-financial assets; depreciation and amortization expense; interest income and expense; non-cash interest expense; loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation; stock-based compensation expense; corporate rebranding expense; and income tax expense (benefit). The Company generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Company management believes that these non-GAAP presentations provide useful information to investors regarding unusual non-operating transactions; the operating expense structure of the Company's existing and recently acquired operations, without regard to its on-going efforts to acquire additional complementary products and businesses and the transaction and integration expenses incurred in connection with recently acquired and divested product lines; and the operating expense structure excluding fluctuations resulting from foreign currency revaluation and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes it is useful to exclude certain expenses because such amounts in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of its business operations or can vary significantly between periods as a result of factors such as acquisitions, or non-cash expense related to amortization of previously acquired tangible and intangible assets. The Company has adjusted for the impact of acquired and divested product lines and changes in currency exchange from certain revenues to evaluate comparable product growth rates on a constant currency basis. The Company does, however, expect to incur similar types of expenses and currency exchange impacts in the future, and this non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a statement or indication that these types of expenses will not recur. Company management encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations, or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release and reflect the view of management as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements include statements related to future regulatory approvals, the progress and future results of clinical trials, future product launches, commercial footprint expansion, market performance of our current and future products, revenue and earnings growth related to current and newly introduced products, our forecasted revenue and earnings, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including that the benefits anticipated from the Ascyrus Medical LLC transaction and Endospan distribution agreement may not be achieved, that the benefits anticipated from our clinical trials may not be achieved or achieved on our anticipated timelines, that our product candidates may not receive regulatory approval or receive regulatory approval on our anticipated timelines, that our products that obtain regulatory approval may not be accepted by the market, and the continued effects of COVID-19, including decelerating vaccination or vaccine adoption rates, or government mandates implemented to address the effects of the pandemic, could adversely impact our results. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors detailed in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2020. CryoLife does not assume any obligation, and expressly disclaims any duty to update any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Revenues:





















Products $ 53,107

$ 45,109

$ 162,528

$ 128,797 Preservation services

19,100



20,022



56,914



56,534 Total revenues

72,207



65,131



219,442



185,331























Cost of products and preservation services:





















Products

15,503



12,998



46,592



36,078 Preservation services

8,915



9,001



26,710



26,060 Total cost of products and preservation services

24,418



21,999



73,302



62,138























Gross margin

47,789



43,132



146,140



123,193























Operating expenses:





















General, administrative, and marketing

39,053



33,743



118,521



105,033 Research and development

9,972



5,755



26,086



17,633 Total operating expenses

49,025



39,498



144,607



122,666 Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(15,923)



--



(15,923)



-- Operating income

14,687



3,634



17,456



527























Interest expense

4,100



4,940



12,995



11,980 Interest income

(18)



(13)



(60)



(181) Other expense, net

2,661



2,888



3,261



5,810























Income (loss) before income taxes

7,944



(4,181)



1,260



(17,082) Income tax benefit

(2,638)



(1,311)



(4,006)



(3,858)























Net income (loss) $ 10,582

$ (2,870)

$ 5,266

$ (13,224)























Income (loss) per share:





















Basic $ 0.27



(0.08)

$ 0.13



(0.35) Diluted $ 0.26

$ (0.08)

$ 0.13

$ (0.35)























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

39,086



37,912



38,924



37,608 Diluted

44,453



37,912



39,496



37,608























Net income (loss) $ 10,582

$ (2,870)

$ 5,266

$ (13,224) Other comprehensive income (loss):





















Foreign currency translation adjustments

(5,010)



8,698



(12,327)



8,669 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,572

$ 5,828

$ (7,061)

$ (4,555)

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)





ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,587

$ 61,412 Restricted securities

538



546 Trade receivables, net

49,682



45,964 Other receivables

5,494



2,788 Inventories, net

78,319



73,038 Deferred preservation costs

42,619



36,546 Prepaid expenses and other

16,104



14,295 Total current assets

257,343



234,589











Goodwill

252,441



260,061 Acquired technology, net

171,788



186,091 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

46,913



18,571 Other intangibles, net

36,001



40,966 Property and equipment, net

36,973



33,077 Deferred income taxes

3,974



1,446 Other assets

13,221



14,603 Total assets $ 818,654

$ 789,404











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Current portion of contingent consideration $ 17,600

$ 16,430 Accounts payable

9,528



9,623 Accrued compensation

11,990



10,192 Accrued expenses

9,091



7,472 Accrued procurement fees

3,296



3,619 Taxes payable

3,129



2,808 Current maturities of operating leases

3,053



5,763 Current portion of long-term debt

1,640



1,195 Other liabilities

1,803



3,366 Total current liabilities

61,130



60,468











Long-term debt

307,765



290,468 Non-current maturities of operating leases

45,765



14,034 Contingent consideration

47,300



43,500 Deferred income taxes

27,339



34,713 Deferred compensation liability

5,571



5,518 Other liabilities

12,243



11,990 Total liabilities $ 507,113

$ 460,691











Commitments and contingencies





















Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock

--



-- Common stock (issued shares of 40,816 in 2021 and 40,394 in 2020)

408



404 Additional paid-in capital

309,290



316,192 Retained earnings

22,075



20,022 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(5,584)



6,743 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,487 shares as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

(14,648)



(14,648) Total shareholders' equity

311,541



328,713











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 818,654

$ 789,404

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020 Net cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss) $ 5,266

$ (13,224)











Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

18,008



14,818 Non-cash compensation

7,471



7,432 Non-cash lease expense

5,566



5,324 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

4,970



-- Non-cash interest expense

2,025



2,261 Change in fair value of long-term loan

--



4,949 Deferred income taxes

(8,128)



(4,916) Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(15,923)



-- Other

4,665



1,631 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

65



3,230 Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,268)



(2,560) Receivables

(8,032)



7,718 Inventories and deferred preservation costs

(16,986)



(19,744) Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities

(3,301)



6,919











Net cash flows from investing activities:









Proceeds from sale of non-financial assets, net

19,000



-- Acquisition of Ascyrus, net of cash acquisition

--



(59,643) Payments for Endospan agreements

--



(5,000) Capital expenditures

(10,524)



(5,171) Other

(4)



(968) Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

8,472



(70,782)











Net cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock

3,531



2,079 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt

--



100,000 Proceeds from revolving line of credit

--



30,000 Proceeds from financing insurance premiums

--



2,816 Repayment of revolving line of credit

--



(30,000) Redemption and repurchase of stock to cover tax withholdings

(1,898)



(1,768) Payment of debt issuance costs

(2,219)



(3,647) Repayment of debt

(2,397)



(3,727) Other

(439)



(463) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities

(3,422)



95,290











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities

1,418



(1,086) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities

3,167



30,341











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities beginning of period

61,958



34,294 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted securities end of period $ 65,125

$ 64,635

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (In thousands)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Products:





















Aortic stents and stent grafts $ 20,896

$ 15,290

$ 62,165

$ 43,932 Surgical sealants

16,544



15,811



52,236



44,985 On-X

14,022



12,067



41,843



34,385 Other

1,645



1,941



6,284



5,495 Total products

53,107



45,109



162,528



128,797























Preservation services

19,100



20,022



56,914



56,534 Total revenues $ 72,207

$ 65,131

$ 219,442

$ 185,331























Revenues:













U.S. $ 36,205

$ 36,332

$ 111,529

$ 103,171 International

36,002



28,799



107,913



82,160 Total revenues $ 72,207

$ 65,131

$ 219,442

$ 185,331

CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020 Growth Rate

2021

2020 Growth Rate Reconciliation of total revenues, GAAP to

























total revenues, non-GAAP:

























Total revenues, GAAP $ 72,207

$ 65,131 11%

$ 219,442

$ 185,331 18% Including AMDS prior to acquisition

--



691





--



2,088

Excluding PerClot post sale

--



(498)





--



(498)

Impact of changes in currency exchange

--



824





--



4,358

Total proforma constant currency revenue, non-

GAAP $ 72,207

$ 66,148 9%

$ 219,442

$ 191,279 15%





















































(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021

2020



2021

2020

Reconciliation of operating income, GAAP to

























adjusted operating income, non-GAAP:

























Operating income $ 14,687

$ 3,634



$ 17,456

$ 527

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(15,923)



--





(15,923)



--

Amortization expense

4,203



3,397





12,701



9,430

Operating business development, integration, and

severance expense

1,309



1,056





6,138



2,532

Corporate rebranding expense

461



--





523



321

Adjusted operating income, non-GAAP $ 4,737

$ 8,087



$ 20,895

$ 12,810































(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021

2020



2021

2020

Reconciliation of net income (loss), GAAP to

























adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP:

























Net income (loss), GAAP $ 10,582

$ (2,870)



$ 5,266

$ (13,224)

Adjustments:

























Depreciation and amortization expense

6,009



5,176





18,008



14,818

Interest expense

4,100



4,940





12,995



11,980

Stock-based compensation expense

2,876



2,358





7,471



7,432

Business development, integration, and severance

expense

1,309



6,005





6,138



7,481

Loss (gain) on foreign currency revaluation

2,576



(2,073)





3,097



846

Corporate rebranding expense

461



--





523



321

Interest income

(18)



(13)





(60)



(181)

Income tax benefit

(2,638)



(1,311)





(4,006)



(3,858)

Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(15,923)



--





(15,923)



--

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP $ 9,334

$ 12,212



$ 33,509

$ 25,615



CryoLife, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share (In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020 GAAP:





















Income (loss) before income taxes $ 7,944

$ (4,181)

$ 1,260

$ (17,082) Income tax benefit

(2,638)



(1,311)



(4,006)



(3,858) Net income (loss) $ 10,582

$ (2,870)

$ 5,266

$ (13,224)























Diluted income (loss) per common share: $ 0.26

$ (0.08)

$ 0.13

$ (0.35)























Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

44,453



37,912



39,496



37,608























Reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes,





















GAAP to adjusted (loss) income, non-GAAP





















Income (loss) before income taxes, GAAP: $ 7,944

$ (4,181)

$ 1,260

$ (17,082) Adjustments:





















Amortization expense

4,203



3,397



12,701



9,430 Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(15,923)



--



(15,923)



-- Business development, integration, and severance expense

1,309



6,005



6,138



7,481 Non-cash interest expense

453



1,371



2,025



2,261 Corporate rebranding expense

461



--



523



321 Adjusted (loss) income before income taxes,





















non-GAAP

(1,553)



6,592



6,724



2,411























Income tax (benefit) expense calculated at a





















pro forma tax rate of 25%

(388)



1,648



1,681



603 Adjusted net (loss) income, non-GAAP $ (1,165)

$ 4,944

$ 5,043

$ 1,808























Reconciliation of diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP





















to adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share, non-GAAP:





















Diluted income (loss) per common share, GAAP: $ 0.26

$ (0.08)

$ 0.13

$ (0.35) Adjustments:





















Amortization expense

0.11



0.09



0.33



0.25 Gain from sale of non-financial assets

(0.41)



--



(0.40)



-- Business development, integration, and severance expense

0.04



0.16



0.15



0.20 Non-cash interest expense

0.01



0.04



0.05



0.06 Corporate rebranding expense

0.01



--



0.01



0.01 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

0.06



(0.07)



(0.03)



(0.13) Effect of 25% pro forma tax rate

(0.11)



(0.01)



(0.11)



0.01 Adjusted diluted (loss) income per common share,





















non-GAAP $ (0.03)

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.05























Reconciliation of diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding





















GAAP to diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP:





















Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, GAAP:

44,453



37,912



39,496



37,608 Adjustments:





















Effect of dilutive stock options and awards

(505)



445



--



543 Effect of convertible senior notes

(4,862)



--



--



-- Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding, non-GAAP

39,086



38,357



39,496



38,151

