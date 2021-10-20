Equinox Gold Files Technical Reports for Fazenda and RDM Mines

Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has filed National Instrument 43-101 technical reports regarding the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates for its Fazenda and RDM gold mines in Brazil, the results of which were announced on September 8, 2021.

Both technical reports are available for download on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/EDGAR and on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-files-technical-reports-for-fazenda-and-rdm-mines-301406974.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.