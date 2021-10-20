Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Awarded $600,000 Chan Zuckerberg Initiative: Rare As One Cycle 2 Grant in Diversity, Diagnosis, and Clinical Trials

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is proud to announce that they have been selected as an awardee for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) Rare As One Cycle 2 grant which will provide $600,000 to improve diagnostics and increase research in sarcoidosis. This work is part of CZI's Rare As One (RAO) Project that supports efforts to advance research in the rare disease space. FSR is one of 20 organizations selected to receive $600,000 over a three-year period.

FSR is proud to partner with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative: Rare as One to improve research in clinical trials.

Sarcoidosis disproportionately affects African Americans and impacts this population more chronically and severely due to barriers associated with treatment, late diagnosis, and limited enrollment in clinical trials. In an effort to address these issues, FSR is working to raise awareness and improve health disparities experienced by African Americans living with sarcoidosis. Through this CZI grant, FSR hopes to explore ways to overcome these barriers, develop possible solutions to improve care and patient outcomes in African American patients, and share our findings with the healthcare community. Additionally, this work will build off of FSR's African American Women & Sarcoidosis National Campaign (AAWS) which officially launched in October 2021.

"The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research is proud to partner with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative: Rare as One to improve diagnostics and research in clinical trials and to ensure that we are able to provide representation by all impacted by this devastating disease ," says Mary McGowan, CEO for the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research. "FSR is very grateful for this opportunity to help advance our mission and honored to join CZI's Rare as One network of grantee organizations to help strengthen and empower the rare disease community. "

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. When too many of these clumps form, they can interfere with the organ's function, leading to serious and sometimes fatal complications. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)

Established in 2000, The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

