GrowPath Announces New CEO

Neal Goffman, an experienced business development executive, will lead the legal tech company into its next phase of innovation and growth.

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath, a leading global provider of Case Management solutions for Personal Injury lawyers, today announced that Neal Goffman has been named as Chief Executive Officer. Tara Williams, who has been acting Chief Executive Officer, will continue as Chief Customer Experience Officer.

Goffman has more than 15 years of senior management experience. This includes a decade of strategic development and plan execution at SaaS companies, most recently as COO with Vanguard Software, where they had a successful exit for $110M all cash. Prior to that, Goffman served in leadership positions with IBM Global Business Services and StrikeIron, a SaaS company that was acquired by Informatica.

"Neal is the right leader for GrowPath," said Jim Farrin, GrowPath investor and advisor. "Neal's extensive startup background and business development skills will help GrowPath build sales, develop strategic alliances, and mature our international processes. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus GrowPath to achieve significant growth."

"I am very excited to be joining the GrowPath team," said Goffman. "I believe GrowPath has a great solution and a talented team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the legal tech space. As the industry evolves post Covid, I believe GrowPath is in a position to help law firms transform and maximize revenues."

About GrowPath

GrowPath provides cutting-edge legal case management software and solutions for law firms nationwide. GrowPath's mission is empowering firms to improve the efficiency of the services they deliver, in turn decreasing stress and boosting revenue. To learn more, visit https://growpath.com/demo.

