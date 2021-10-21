2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Awarded Best Pickup Truck by the Washington Automotive Press Association

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle has been recognized as Best Pickup Truck for its design and utility by members of the Washington Automotive Press Association (WAPA). WAPA members evaluated more than 20 new vehicles at their recent October Fall Rally in North Beach, Md., on the Western Shore of the Chesapeake Bay. The Santa Cruz recently went on sale and has exceeded sales expectations with its innovative design, features and capabilities.

"The Santa Cruz boasts versatility, innovative design and the additional benefit of an open rear bed for those seeking flexible storage for an adventurous lifestyle," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America.

"While Hyundai refers to their new Santa Cruz as a Sport Adventure Vehicle, some consumers will think of it as a right-sized pickup truck that fits their everyday lifestyle," said William West Hopper, president emeritus, Washington Automotive Press Association. "Plus, it's a blast to drive which is why the members of the Washington Automotive Press Association chose it as a winner for the 2021 WAPA Fall Rally category of Best Pickup Truck. Look for it to be awarded at the 2022 Washington D.C. Auto Show in January."

The Washington Automotive Press Association promotes education and professional awareness in the field of motor vehicles regarding their manufacturing and regulation. It seeks to enhance and encourage the professionalism of journalists and specialists in automotive and related fields. For more information, please visit www.washautopress.org

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

