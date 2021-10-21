Nearly 88% of respondents in Houston mistakenly believe stress impacts fertility; 67% believe birth control pills cause infertility

New Survey Reveals Majority of Houston Residents Misinformed about Their Fertility Health Nearly 88% of respondents in Houston mistakenly believe stress impacts fertility; 67% believe birth control pills cause infertility

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, released results from its State of Fertility survey, which includes concerning gaps of knowledge regarding fertility and reproductive health among this age group. The study of 1,000 Houston-area residents between 25-44 years old aims to shed light on their understanding and knowledge of their fertility. Surprisingly, nearly 75% of respondents admit to feeling "uninformed," "clueless" or only "somewhat knowledgeable" about their fertility health. A vast majority (88 percent) of those surveyed mistakenly believe stress has a negative effect on fertility, and two of every three respondents wrongly believe birth control pills can cause infertility.

According to Dr. Rashmi Kudesia, board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, ob/gyn and lifestyle medicine specialist at CCRM Fertility Houston, these misunderstandings demonstrate a prevalent lack of knowledge around fertility health among Houstonians of reproductive age. In fact, Dr. Kudesia and CCRM Fertility experts say these statistics point to a larger issue: more needs to be done to educate and support people on their fertility journeys.

"Our local findings demonstrate that, while people in Houston are open to discussing fertility with friends and loved ones, these circles are inadvertently perpetuating myths and mistruths that can deter people from seeking support when they should," said Dr. Kudesia. "In these cases, often the first step to starting a family begins with clinically accurate information."

In addition to onsite, personal consultations, CCRM Fertility Houston offers informative and easy-to-use resources, such as CCRM TV fertility education videos. Here, leading fertility experts address some of the most common questions about fertility.

More findings from the State of Fertility survey in Houston include:

34% are concerned about their fertility

25% have struggled with infertility

51% would consider fertility treatments

60% knows someone who has/is struggling with infertility

66% believe more people should talk openly about fertility

34% have experienced (or their partner has) a miscarriage

49% are either "comfortable" or "somewhat comfortable" asking their parents to help pay for fertility treatment

28% have experienced secondary fertility

46% would consider surrogacy or a gestational carrier

