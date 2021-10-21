Union Members Welcome U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh to BCTGM Picket Line

Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Secretary of Labor and longtime union member Marty Walsh stood in solidarity with striking workers on the BCTGM Local 374G picket line in Lancaster, PA.

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pennsylvania AFL-CIO)
The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following statement:

"We appreciate the U.S. Secretary of Labor showing his support for workers striking against corporate greed.  It is encouraging to see a Labor Department that puts workers at the center of public policy."

