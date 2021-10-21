PredictHQ Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Offer More Organizations Intelligent Event Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, today announced it is furthering its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by joining the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program and its AWS Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program will provide PredictHQ with co-sell support and benefits to connect with AWS field sellers globally, who service millions of active AWS customers. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and AWS Partners.

PredictHQ has also been selected into the AWS Global Startup Program, an invite-only, go-to-market program built to support startups that have achieved product-market fit and are ready to scale.

Already an AWS Technology Partner, PredictHQ's intelligent event data is used by leading global companies in the retail, transport, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and travel industries for more accurate demand forecasting and planning. It is available through AWS Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.

PredictHQ covers 19 categories of events, from sports and conferences through to school and college holidays as well as unscheduled events such as severe weather and natural disasters.

"The pandemic forced companies to rapidly accelerate their digital strategies, and the cloud and data are central to these initiatives," PredictHQ COO Richard Bray said. "We expect our deepening partnership with AWS to continue as we both seek ways to ensure companies have the data and infrastructure required to build the robust and dynamic demand forecasting and planning every business needs to thrive in the 2020s and beyond."

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, empowers global organizations to anticipate changes in demand for their products and services. PredictHQ's demand intelligence API aggregates events from hundreds of sources and verifies, enriches, and ranks them by predicted impact so companies can proactively discover catalysts that will impact demand. With PredictHQ, businesses gain a leg up on the competition and remain confident in their ability to meet customers' ever-changing needs.

