Bit Brother Ltd. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirements for Continued Listing

CHANGSHA, China, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Brother Limited (the "Company," "we" or "Bit Brother") (NASDAQ: BTB), is pleased to announce that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

On November 3, 2021, the Company received a written notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Qualifications Staff, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) based on the Company's closing bid price being $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days from October 20, 2021 to November 2, 2021.

About Bit Brother Limited.

Bit Brother Limited (formerly known as Urban Tea, Inc.) was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a company with limited liability on November 28, 2011. Our business currently consists of the distribution and retail of specialty tea products. For more information, please visit: http://ir.h-n-myt.com/investor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE Bit Brother Limited