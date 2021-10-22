USClaims Completes Its Seventh Securitization and Continues U.S Growth

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USClaims (USClaims.com), the longest continuously operating pre-settlement funding firm in the U.S., today announced its $77.5MM 144A litigation finance securitization. This marks the company's seventh securitization transaction involving this asset class. It primes USClaims to continue its run of impressive growth across the United States.

USClaims

USClaims CEO, Steve Bashmakov, commented, "We are excited with the market's response to this continuously growing asset class." He continued, "This positions USClaims for amazing growth and further energizes our pursuit to make Litigation Funding Simplified®. We are changing the perspective about the pre-settlement funding industry by being a major asset to trial attorneys and their clients."

Scott Shey, USClaims CFO, added, "We were delighted to see the level of interest we had in this deal. Stifel (the arranger) continues to be a key partner and really helped us achieve a great result on pricing and syndicating to a diverse investor mix. This deal continues to highlight the growing acceptance and adoption of the asset class. "

USClaims was established in 1996 and has been consistently voted among the best in the nation within the pre-settlement funding category. In 2021 alone, USClaims earned first place rankings by the audiences of national legal publications in several categories, including "Best Consumer Litigation Funding Provider," "Best Law Firm Funding Provider," and the coveted "Hall of Fame" award from the New York Law Journal.

About USClaims: For 25 years, USClaims has been one of America's largest providers of non-recourse financial support to personal injury victims, some of whom may have suffered catastrophic injuries from defective products, unsafe premises, motor vehicle accidents, and other types of accidents. This financial support provides the injured plaintiff with the means to pay bills and endure the often long and arduous litigation process. USClaims is here to help plaintiffs and their attorneys stay in the fight. For additional information on USClaims pre-settlement funding, please call (877) 872-5246 or visit USClaims.com.

