CIC Founder joins MIT Alumni Network in Calling for Commitment to Urgent Changes from COP26

AUSTIN, Texas and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concurrent with COP26 in Glasgow, Climate Impact Capital's founder, Alex Rozenfeld, and a business and innovation group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) alumni are pressing the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) leaders and others to unite global efforts to deliver net zero greenhouse emissions by mid-century.

Agreement on strong actions, policy, and climate solutions is crucial.

In a letter released November 1st, Climate Impact Capital joined with nearly 100 other talented scientists, engineers, investors and businesspeople in the MIT Alumni Energy Environment and Sustainability Network (EESN) to implore the conference to produce significant, transparent, and immediate commitments to mobilize finance, and help global human and natural communities adapt to current and upcoming changes.

"Agreement on strong actions, policy, and climate solutions is crucial for accelerating an equitable energy transition and reversing greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere," said Sarah J Simon, Director of EESN. COP26 must succeed in meaningful progress to move the world farther along a path that will ensure a sustainable world for all future generations.

EESN members aim to build on COP26 goals and opportunities and use their expertise to promote solutions for key stakeholders and officials to transition quickly to a low carbon, circular economy, using efficient and sustainable design, evidence-based climate impact assessment tools, and best practices. Rozenfeld comments, "CIC is dedicated to accelerating the energy transition for companies reducing global warming and creating resiliency."

About EESN: The MIT Alumni/ae EES Network connects alumni/ae and their groups working on clean energy and environmental preservation for a sustainable future. Founded a decade ago, EESN encourages its talented and enthusiastic members to educate our communities and collaborate on climate solutions.

About Climate Impact Capital: CIC invests in energy transition and climate-tech companies and supports our corporate partners through a Venture-as-a-Service model focused on climate change innovation and risk management.

