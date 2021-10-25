Freeman Gold Announces Phase 2 Lemhi Resource Expansion and Beauty Zone Drill Program

Phase 2 – >4,000 m diamond drill program
- >3,200 metres testing strike extensions, primarily to the east and west of the current resource
- 400 metre drill hole to test depth extent of gold mineralization at Lemhi
- 400 metres of exploration drill holes at the Beauty Zone
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE: FMAN) (OTCQB: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its Phase 2 diamond drill program at the Lemhi Gold Deposit ("Lemhi") and the new Beauty Zone ("Beauty Zone"). The proposed >4,000 m drill program focuses on adding near surface, oxide ounces to the recently reported maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on July 8, 2021. Drilling will also test the recently delineated Beauty Zone which lies approximately 600 metres west of Lemhi and host to a number of high-grade gold rock samples and coincident gold soil geochemistry.
"We are embarking on a second phase of diamond drilling focusing on ground (patented mining claims) that gives Freeman the highest probability of adding ounces to our resource base. The on-strike east and west extensions at Lemhi are key as these would provide new ounces within our current conceptual pit outline. As well, the Lemhi deposit has never been tested at depth beyond 286 metres where a number of holes were terminated in gold mineralization. Freeman plans to test mineralization at depth with at least one >400 m drill hole. We are also excited about testing the newly identified high grade Beauty Zone which returned 52 rock samples over 1 gram per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 28 over 10 g/t Au with coincident anomalous gold soil geochemistry," remarked Paul Matysek, Executive Chairman.
Over 90% of the total drilling is anticipated to occur at Lemhi, while the remaining drilling will test the Beauty Zone. Of the 3,600 metres to be drilled at Lemhi, 3,025 metres are focused on resource expansion on strike down to a maximum depth of 300 metres below surface. These holes will follow up on drill holes from previous campaigns that remain open, such as FG20-24C which returned 0.4 g/t Au over 72 metres on section 429825N. One drill hole will test the depth potential at Lemhi down to 400 metres below surface; the hole will also infill in the shallower portions between drill holes FG20-17C (151m @ 2.5 g/t Au) and 35C (189m @ 0.54 g/t Au). A single infill hole is planned on section 429952N where a gap in the mineralization is present.
Figure 1 shows the proposed drilling plan map. Table 1 provides details on a hole-by-hole basis. Sections referred to on the Table can be viewed at www.freemangoldcorp.com.
Table 1. Fall 2021 Drilling - Lemhi Project
Hole ID
Project
Azimuth
Dip
Proposed
Hole Type
Comment
FG21-001
Beauty
0
-90
100
Exploration
Drill test Beauty Zone
FG21-002
Beauty
230
-65
100
Exploration
Drill test Beauty Zone
FG21-003
Beauty
0
-90
200
Exploration
Drill test Beauty Zone
FG21-004
Lemhi
0
-90
400
Resource
Test Mineralization at depth. Section 430000N. Infill between
FG21-005
Lemhi
270
-68
250
Resource
90m stepout to the West. Section 429625N
FG21-006
Lemhi
270
-70
250
Resource
Step out to the southwest. Section 429700N.
FG21-007
Lemhi
0
-90
250
Resource
Step out to the southwest. Section 429775N.
FG21-008
Lemhi
0
-90
250
Resource
90m step out to the Southwest. Follow up FG20-24C (72m @
FG21-009
Lemhi
0
-90
300
Resource
Step out to the East. Section 429800N
FG21-010
Lemhi
0
-90
300
Resource
Step out to the East. Section 429850N
FG21-011
Lemhi
0
-90
300
Resource
90m stepout to the West. Section 429900N
FG21-012
Lemhi
0
-90
300
Resource
40m stepout to the West of 1980's drilling. Section 429950N
FG21-013
Lemhi
0
-90
250
Infill
Infill gap in drilling in resource area. Section 429950N.
FG21-014
Lemhi
0
-90
225
Resource
Stepout 40 m to the North-East. Section 429975N
FG21-015
Lemhi
0
-90
300
Resource
90m stepout to the West. Section 429975N
FG21-016
Lemhi
0
-90
300
Resource
85m stepout to the West. Section 430000N
All drill rock samples are sent to ALS Minerals Division, Vancouver, BC, an independent and fully accredited laboratory in Canada for analysis for gold by Fire Assay and multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy. Freeman has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control program where at least 10% duplicates, blanks and standards are inserted into each sample shipment. Rock grab samples are by their nature selective and are not necessarily indicative of the general geology or the grade within the Lemhi Gold property.
About the Company
Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Lemhi Project"). The Lemhi Project comprises 30 square kilometers of highly prospective land. The project hosts a near surface, shallow, high grade oxide gold resource. The pit constrained National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate is comprised of 749,800 ounces ("oz") gold at 1.02 grams per tonne in 22.94 million tonnes (Indicated) and 250,300 oz Au at 1.01 g/t Au in 7.83 million tonnes (Inferred). See the NI 43-101 technical report titled "Maiden Resource Technical Report for the Lemhi Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" with an effective date of June 1, 2021, and signing date of July 30, 2021, as prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. and F. Wright Consulting Inc. available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Lemhi Project towards a production decision. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
