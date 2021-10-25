Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Neal Bhatnagar Executive Vice President, Major Accounts Casualty, Global Risk Solutions

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neal Bhatnagar has been appointed Liberty Mutual Insurance Executive Vice President, Major Accounts Casualty, Global Risk Solutions (GRS), effective Nov. 8, 2021. He will leverage his innovative thinking, deep expertise, and strong relationships to drive investments in products, strategies, and tools to address the evolving and complex casualty exposures that large, global businesses face today.

Neal Bhatnagar is Liberty Mutual's Executive Vice President of Major Accounts Casualty, Global Risk Solutions

Based in Chicago, Bhatnagar will oversee the underwriting and risk management teams for a national accounts portfolio across such industries as construction and healthcare, as well as excess casualty and Liberty's growing sharing economy expertise. Bhatnagar will report to GRS President, Major Accounts, Mike Fallon.

"Neal has demonstrated a strong track record of success through his senior leadership roles in the risk management and casualty space for the past decade," said Fallon. "His strategic approach, deal-making passion and broad relationships will foster continued growth and a broker- and customer-centricity for our Major Accounts Casualty division."

Bhatnagar previously served as Head of Field Operations at Chubb Global Casualty, overseeing Chubb's US Risk Management and Multinational Casualty business. He also has held roles at Zurich, The Hartford and State Farm. He earned his undergraduate degree from The University of Michigan and received his Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designation from The Institutes.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2020 gross written premium. We also rank 71 on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2020 revenue. As of December 31, 2020, we had $43.8 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

