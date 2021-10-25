Canon Authorized Dealer Novatech Has Added a New Location

Novatech, an authorized Canon U.S.A. dealer has added a branch to sell and service an array of Canon printers and copiers, as well as offer value-add services to customers in the southern market

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatech announced today that the firm will now sell and service an array of Canon printers, copiers and related equipment in its new Virginia Beach, Virginia location.

"Canon is one of the most trusted, diverse manufacturers in the industry and a market leader in terms of functions and features," said Dan Cooper, CEO, Novatech Inc. "Developing a true partnership is a key to success and we look forward to serving Canon customers in our new Virginia Beach, VA location."

Novatech is now able to expand their customer base and provide them with more options so that they can select the solutions and services that best suit their needs and help them realize their return on investment and beyond with the assistance of Canon and its partners' products, technology and services.

"Our dealer programs and relationships are forged to identify and deliver integrated solutions for customer needs, maximizing value by delivering business solutions and services to the marketplace," said Mason Olds, senior vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

"I and my staff look forward to working closely with Canon representatives to bring even more value to the companies who purchase Canon equipment and/or services from us," said Cooper. "We are confident it will be a very fruitful, mutually beneficial relationship."

About Novatech

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide Managed Office provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service providers, hardware dealers, and software integrators. Offering a complete Managed Office portfolio, Novatech simplifies and streamlines the technology experience for today's business. Learn more at: www.novatech.net .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. was selected as Most Loved Workplace on Newsweek's list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

