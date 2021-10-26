2021 SJTU-ACEM Strategy Meeting Held Successfully

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 SJTU-ACEM Strategy Meeting was held in Shanghai on October 23rd. Ms. Yan Junqi, Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the 12th and 13th National People's Congress, and former Chairperson of Democratic Progressive Party, and Mr. Yang Zhenbin, Chairman of SJTU University Council hosted the meeting in the morning and the afternoon sessions respectively.

2021 SJTU-ACEM Strategy Meeting

Dozens of distinguished guests from political, academic and business circles worldwide attended the meeting online or offline.

Ms. Yan was delighted with and proud of the achievements made by SJTU in recent years, who affirmed the university's practice of integration into national and regional development, and expressed appreciation for ACEM's development strategy of "Two types of scholarship, horizontal (academic) and vertical (industry), reinforcing each other and connecting theory with practice" and for the new model of close combination of theory and practice based on industry research.

Mr. Jiang Wenning, Party Secretary of ACEM, expressed that by means of the Strategy Meeting, the college was keen to consolidate forces from different communities, focus on national strategy, and invite guests from all walks of life to give advice to achieve the development goals of the college and promote the high-quality development of the college in the future.

Mr. Chen Fangruo, Dean of ACEM, introduced the development process and achievements of the college, who focused on the new ideas and measures for the development of the college in the new period, and reported on the highlights of the college in subject development, industry research, technology and finance, technology transfer, as well as the future planning and layout of the college.

Mr. Yang Zhenbin remarked in his speech that SJTU adhered to the original mission of building morality and cultivating people, closely met the international academic frontier and national strategic needs, maintained a good momentum of rapid development, significantly enhanced its advantages of school education, greatly improved its social reputation, and ranked among the world's first-tier universities with its overall strength.

Then, while fully acknowledging the development of ACEM, the guests discussed the topics such as how ACEM could establish and promote industry research cooperation with the industry and the government, how to improve social influence, how to serve regional economic development better, and how to grow and transform in the context of carbon peak and carbon neutrality, and shared their opinions and suggestions on the future development of the college.

