EPAM Named the Top IT Services Company on Fortune's '100 Fastest-Growing Companies' List for Third Consecutive Year Recognition underscores EPAM's industry-leading growth, business performance and strength in solving complex digital transformation and technology modernization challenges in a rapidly evolving market

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced that it has, for the third consecutive year, been named the top IT Services company on the Fortune '100 Fastest-Growing Companies' list – ranking #25.

"We are delighted to be included for the third year in a row on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO and President at EPAM. "In a market that demands rapid innovation and digitization of customer experiences, data-driven decision-making, cloud modernization, and zero trust cybersecurity architectures, we are helping our clients solve their most complex business challenges, drive growth and successfully transform their businesses."

Fortune's Fastest-Growing Companies list ranks publicly traded companies by revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate and three-year annualized total return. The overall rank is based on the sum of the three ranks.

At Fiscal Year 2020, EPAM achieved a five-year compound annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) of 24 percent. As the only IT services company featured on this year's list, EPAM's integrated consulting, agile approach and renowned 'Engineering DNA' is helping the company deliver results at scale.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives.

Forward-Looking Statements

