John McKinley Joins ORock Technologies as a Strategic Advisor

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a high-performance cloud service provider focused on innovative cloud and artificial intelligence solutions, today announced that John McKinley has joined the fast-growing company as a strategic advisor. McKinley has previously held senior executive technology leadership roles with multiple Fortune 100 companies, and more recently, has made significant contributions advising and working with several technology startups.

"John brings strategic perspective and a thorough understanding of advanced cloud and AI technologies to our focus on highly regulated industries, government and SLED sectors," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder, President and CEO, ORock Technologies. "Moreover, his deep technology knowledge and proven experience advising growth and cloud-first companies will be a major asset in helping guide ORock's aggressive growth plan and vision to become a leading AI cloud player."

"I'm all in on ORock and excited to join a team of cloud experts passionate about delivering smarter open-source cloud solutions," said McKinley. "ORock's best-in-class technology is a game changer. No other cloud service provider comes close to addressing the key issues of security and compliance, performance and affordability. I look forward to expanding our presence across key industries, such as financial services, healthcare and the public sector, and helping our customers continue to realize measurable impacts on savings and performance."

With 30 years of technology industry experience across a variety of industries, McKinley currently serves as a board member at Equifax, advising the company on one of the largest cloud-native business migrations in the world, and has served as a strategic advisor and board member for cloud-first organizations, including Hypergiant, Conversable, The RepTrak Company, Workspot and Digital Ocean. Previously, McKinley held senior executive and technology leadership roles at AOL, Merrill Lynch, GE Capital, Ernst & Young and others. McKinley holds a bachelor's degree in Decision Science and Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

ORock Technologies is a high-performance cloud service provider focused on innovative cloud and artificial intelligence solutions. ORock is the world's first and only FedRAMP and Department of Defense (DoD) authorized open-source cloud, enabling every organization to benefit from a secure non-proprietary cloud. Security-conscious modern businesses and government organizations rely on our portfolio of best-in-class artificial intelligence, machine learning, hardened security and public cloud solutions to solve technology challenges. Featuring superior security, compliance, cost predictability and 24/7 customer support, our solutions and services accelerate your IT and business transformation. To learn more, visit www.orocktech.com, contact sales@orocktech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

