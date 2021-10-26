Samaritan Daytop Village, Inc. Provides Notice of a Security Incident

BRIARWOOD, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan Daytop Village, Inc. ("SDV") is providing notice of a recent incident that may affect the security of certain individuals' information.

On September 22, 2021, SDV discovered suspicious activity on its network. SDV immediately launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation is ongoing. However, the investigation determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain SDV systems and that certain information contained in SDV's systems may have been viewed or taken by the unauthorized actor.

Although there is no indication that identity theft occurred as a result of this incident, SDV has not been able to rule out the possibility that some individuals' information was or may have been viewed or taken. SDV is in the process of reviewing the information contained in its potentially impacted systems and determining what information was or may have been impacted.

The following types of information that SDV maintains in its systems and that were or may have been, impacted by this incident include individuals' names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical diagnosis/medical treatment information, and health insurance information. To date, SDV has not received any reports of fraudulent misuse of any information potentially impacted.

SDV takes this incident and the security of personal information in its care seriously. SDV moved quickly to investigate and respond to this incident and assess the security of its relevant systems, including by augmenting its policies and procedures for addressing network security. SDV will also be providing notice to any individuals who were potentially impacted by this incident, which notice will include further steps individuals can take to protect their information, should they feel it is appropriate to do so.

SDV has also established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident. Individuals seeking additional information may call the toll-free assistance line at 855-675-3116. This toll-free line is available Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may also write to SDV at Samaritan Daytop Village, Inc., P.O. Box 4587, Portland, OR 97208-4597 with questions.

Potentially affected individuals may also consider the information and resources outlined below. SDV encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud and to review account statements, credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to report any suspicious activity immediately to law enforcement, their insurance company, their health care provider, their financial institution, or their state Attorney General.

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of their credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a one-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If an individual is the victim of identity theft, they are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should they wish to place a fraud alert, they may contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in an individual's name without their consent. However, individuals should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in their credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application they make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, an individual cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on their credit report. To request a security freeze, individuals will need to provide the following information:

Full name (including middle initial, as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; Addresses for the prior two to five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if they are a victim of identity theft.

Should individuals wish to place a credit freeze, they may contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

Individuals may further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps they can take to protect their personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or their state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with it. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Individuals have the right to file a police report if they ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, individuals will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and their state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

