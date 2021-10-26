Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Third quarter revenue increased 9% to $9.33 billion .

Third quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $4.79 .

Third quarter adjusted EPS was $5.76 .

South Korea , we opened a Bioprocess Design Center, to advance bioprocessing innovation and collaboration with biopharma customers, and as part of the previously announced strategic partnership with CSL Limited, we assumed operating responsibility of a new Switzerland . Additionally, in North Carolina to ensure reliable domestic production of pipette tips which are used for liquid handling in research and diagnostic laboratories. The company continued to expand capacity and capabilities to better serve customers. Our Pharma Services business brought additional capacity online to support vaccine and therapy production. In, we opened a Bioprocess Design Center, to advance bioprocessing innovation and collaboration with biopharma customers, and as part of the previously announced strategic partnership with CSL Limited, we assumed operating responsibility of a new state-of-the-art biologics site in Lengnau,. Additionally, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense , we are building a new manufacturing site into ensure reliable domestic production of pipette tips which are used for liquid handling in research and diagnostic laboratories.

Building on our environmental social and governance initiatives and to further enable customers to achieve their own sustainability goals, the company committed to expand use of ACT Label for its entire cold temperature storage portfolio by the end of 2021. Additionally, the company extended its support of COVID-19 testing at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to deliver accurate COVID-19 testing to all students and staff, helping to ensure campus safety and the ability to confidently deliver in-person learning.

Adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

"Our incredibly strong performance in the third quarter demonstrates our proven growth strategy powered by our PPI Business System," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We continue to deliver exceptional performance in revenue, earnings and free cash flow. And we are launching innovative new products and expanding our capabilities and capacity to enhance our customer value proposition."

Casper added, "Our team executed at a very high level during the first nine months of the year, and we are on track to deliver another outstanding year and set the company up for an even brighter future."

Third Quarter 2021

Revenue for the quarter grew 9% to $9.33 billion in 2021, versus $8.52 billion in 2020. Organic revenue growth was 7%; acquisitions increased revenue by 1% and currency translation increased revenue by 1%. Organic revenue growth from the base business was 10%. COVID-19 response revenue was $2.05 billion.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP diluted EPS in the third quarter of 2021 was $4.79, versus $4.84 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.28 billion, compared with $2.43 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 24.4%, compared with 28.5% in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2021 increased 2% to $5.76, versus $5.63 in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.78 billion, compared with $2.80 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 29.8%, compared with 32.9% in the third quarter of 2020.

2021 Guidance Update

Thermo Fisher is raising its 2021 revenue and earnings guidance. The company is raising its revenue guidance by $1.2 billion to $37.1 billion; this would result in 15% revenue growth over 2020. The company is raising its adjusted EPS guidance by $1.30 to $23.37, which would represent 20% growth year over year.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the company's four business segments, as highlighted below. Since these results are used for this purpose, they are also considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Life Sciences Solutions Segment

Life Sciences Solutions Segment revenue grew 9% to $3.72 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared with revenue of $3.42 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted operating margin was 48.9%, versus 54.9% in the 2020 quarter.

Analytical Instruments Segment

Analytical Instruments Segment revenue grew 11% to $1.48 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared with revenue of $1.34 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted operating margin was 17.8%, versus 12.8% in the 2020 quarter.

Specialty Diagnostics Segment

Specialty Diagnostics Segment revenue was $1.36 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared with revenue of $1.43 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted operating margin was 22.7%, versus 27.9% in the 2020 quarter.

Laboratory Products and Services Segment

Laboratory Products and Services Segment revenue grew 12% to $3.49 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared with revenue of $3.11 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted operating margin was 11.0%, versus 11.4% in the 2020 quarter.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EPS, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin, which exclude certain acquisition-related costs, including charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition and significant transaction costs; restructuring and other costs/income; and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Adjusted EPS also excludes certain other gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, tax provisions/benefits related to the previous items, and the impact of significant tax audits or events. We exclude the above items because they are outside of our normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods. We also use a non-GAAP measure, free cash flow, which is operating cash flow, excluding net capital expenditures to provide a view of the continuing operations' ability to generate cash for use in acquisitions and other investing and financing activities. We believe that the use of non-GAAP measures helps investors to gain a better understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts.

For example:

We exclude costs and tax effects associated with restructuring activities, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We believe that the costs related to these restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.

We exclude certain acquisition-related costs, including charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition and significant transaction costs. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.

We exclude the expense and tax effects associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives of up to 20 years. Based on acquisitions closed through the end of the third quarter of 2021, adjusted EPS will exclude approximately $3.36 of expense for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Exclusion of the amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

We also exclude certain gains/losses and related tax effects, the impact of significant tax audits or events (such as changes in deferred taxes from enacted tax rate changes), which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability and that we believe are not indicative of our normal operating gains and losses. For example, we exclude gains/losses from items such as the sale of a business or real estate, gains or losses on significant litigation-related matters, gains on curtailments of pension plans and the early retirement of debt.

We also report free cash flow, which is operating cash flow, excluding net capital expenditures to provide a view of the continuing operations' ability to generate cash for use in acquisitions and other investing and financing activities.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the company's core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by management in their financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures of Thermo Fisher Scientific's results of operations and cash flows included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for Thermo Fisher Scientific's results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables. Thermo Fisher Scientific does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort items such as the timing and amount of future restructuring actions and acquisition-related charges as well as gains or losses from sales of real estate and businesses, the early retirement of debt and the outcome of legal proceedings. The timing and amount of these items are uncertain and could be material to Thermo Fisher Scientific's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific will hold its earnings conference call today, October 27, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. To listen, dial (833) 714-0931 within the U.S. or (778) 560-2662 outside the U.S. The conference ID is 6971977. You may also listen to the call live on our website, www.thermofisher.com, by clicking on "Investors." You will find this press release, including the accompanying reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related information, in that section of our website under "Financial Results." An audio archive of the call will be available under "Webcasts and Presentations" through Friday, November 12, 2021.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, including our pending acquisition of PPD, Inc., may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the SEC and available in the "Investors" section of our website under the heading "SEC Filings." While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if estimates change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

###

Media Contact Information:

Sandy Pound

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Phone: 781-622-1223

E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:

Rafael Tejada

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Phone: 781-622-1356

E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited) (a)(b)



















Three Months Ended



October 2,

% of

September 26,

% of (In millions except per share amounts)

2021

Revenues

2020

Revenues

















Revenues

$ 9,330







$ 8,521





Costs and Operating Expenses:















Cost of revenues (c)

4,533



48.6 %

4,065



47.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (d)

1,727



18.5 %

1,303



15.3 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

423



4.6 %

414



4.9 % Research and development expenses

351



3.8 %

296



3.5 % Restructuring and other costs (e)

18



0.2 %

17



0.2 %



7,052



75.6 %

6,095



71.5 % Operating Income

2,278



24.4 %

2,426



28.5 % Interest Income

9







9





Interest Expense

(128)







(144)





Other Income (Expense) (f)

14







(39)





Income Before Income Taxes

2,173







2,252





Provision for Income Taxes (g)

(271)







(319)





Net Income

$ 1,902



20.4 %

$ 1,933



22.7 %

















Earnings per Share:















Basic

$ 4.83







$ 4.88





Diluted

$ 4.79







$ 4.84





Weighted Average Shares:















Basic

394







396





Diluted

397







399









































Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin















GAAP Operating Income (a)

$ 2,278



24.4 %

$ 2,426



28.5 % Cost of Revenues Charges (c)

—



0.0 %

1



0.0 % Selling, General and Administrative Charges (Credits) (d)

59



0.6 %

(55)



-0.7 % Restructuring and Other Costs (e)

18



0.2 %

17



0.2 % Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets

423



4.6 %

414



4.9 % Adjusted Operating Income (b)

$ 2,778



29.8 %

$ 2,803



32.9 %

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income















GAAP Net Income (a)

$ 1,902







$ 1,933





Cost of Revenues Charges (c)

—







1





Selling, General and Administrative Charges (Credits) (d)

59







(55)





Restructuring and Other Costs (e)

18







17





Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets

423







414





Other (Income) Expense (f)

(5)







40





Benefit from Income Taxes (g)

(108)







(100)





Adjusted Net Income (b)

$ 2,289







$ 2,250























Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share















GAAP Diluted EPS (a)

$ 4.79







$ 4.84





Cost of Revenues Charges, Net of Tax (c)

0.00







0.00





Selling, General and Administrative Charges (Credits), Net of Tax (d)

0.13







(0.11)





Restructuring and Other Costs, Net of Tax (e)

0.03







0.03





Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets, Net of Tax

0.84







0.82





Other (Income) Expense, Net of Tax (f)

(0.01)







0.08





Benefit from Income Taxes (g)

(0.02)







(0.03)





Adjusted EPS (b)

$ 5.76







$ 5.63























Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow















GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (a)

$ 2,650







$ 2,708





Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment

(524)







(366)





Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment

4







1





Free Cash Flow

$ 2,130







$ 2,343







Segment Data

Three Months Ended



October 2,

% of

September 26,

% of (In millions)

2021

Revenues

2020

Revenues

















Revenues















Life Sciences Solutions

$ 3,721



39.9 %

$ 3,424



40.2 % Analytical Instruments

1,476



15.8 %

1,336



15.7 % Specialty Diagnostics

1,362



14.6 %

1,430



16.8 % Laboratory Products and Services

3,487



37.4 %

3,112



36.5 % Eliminations

(716)



-7.7 %

(781)



-9.2 % Consolidated Revenues

$ 9,330



100.0 %

$ 8,521



100.0 %

















Operating Income and Operating Margin















Life Sciences Solutions

$ 1,821



48.9 %

$ 1,879



54.9 % Analytical Instruments

264



17.8 %

171



12.8 % Specialty Diagnostics

310



22.7 %

398



27.9 % Laboratory Products and Services

383



11.0 %

355



11.4 % Subtotal Reportable Segments

2,778



29.8 %

2,803



32.9 %

















Cost of Revenues Charges (c)

—



0.0 %

(1)



0.0 % Selling, General and Administrative (Charges) Credits (d)

(59)



-0.6 %

55



0.7 % Restructuring and Other Costs (e)

(18)



-0.2 %

(17)



-0.2 % Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets

(423)



-4.6 %

(414)



-4.9 % GAAP Operating Income (a)

$ 2,278



24.4 %

$ 2,426



28.5 %





































(a) "GAAP" (reported) results were determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). (b) Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures and, for income measures, exclude certain charges to cost of revenues (see note (c) for details); certain credits/charges to selling, general and administrative expenses (see note (d) for details); amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; restructuring and other costs (see note (e) for details); certain other gains or losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability (see note (f) for details); and the tax consequences of the preceding items and certain other tax items (see note (g) for details). (c) Reported results in 2020 include accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. (d) Reported results in 2021 and 2020 include certain third-party expenses (credits), principally transaction/integration costs (including reimbursement thereof) related to recent/terminated acquisitions; charges (credits) for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration; and costs associated with product liability litigation. (e) Reported results in 2021 and 2020 include restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions within several businesses and real estate consolidations. Reported results in 2021 also include $4 of credits for the settlement of environmental-related matters, offset in part by $3 of net charges for pre-acquisition related matters. Reported results in 2020 also include $10 of charges for impairment of acquired technology. (f) Reported results in 2021 and 2020 include gains on investments and charges for the amortization of bridge loan commitment fees related to pending/terminated acquisitions. Reported results in 2020 also include $5 of net charges for the settlement/curtailment of pension plans. (g) Reported provision for income taxes in 2021 and 2020 includes incremental tax benefit for the pre-tax reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income. Reported results in 2020 also include $11 of incremental tax benefit from adjusting the company's non-U.S. deferred tax balances as a result of tax rate changes. Notes: Consolidated depreciation expense is $205 and $161 in 2021 and 2020, respectively.





Base Business Organic Revenue Growth







Three Months

Ended



October 2,



2021





Revenue Growth

9 % COVID-19 Response Revenue (a) (b)

-2 % Base Business Revenue Growth

11 % Acquisitions

0 % Currency Translation

1 % Base Business Organic Revenue Growth

10 %







(a) COVID-19 response revenue includes effects of COVID-19 response revenues from acquired businesses and foreign currency translation. (b) Adjustment to exclude the impact of COVID-19 response revenue.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited) (a)(b)



















Nine Months Ended



October 2,

% of

September 26,

% of (In millions except per share amounts)

2021

Revenues

2020

Revenues

















Revenues

$ 28,509







$ 21,668





Costs and Operating Expenses:















Cost of revenues (c)

13,675



48.0 %

10,846



50.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (d)

4,884



17.1 %

3,971



18.3 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

1,295



4.6 %

1,256



5.8 % Research and development expenses

1,014



3.6 %

805



3.7 % Restructuring and other costs (e)

151



0.5 %

67



0.3 %



21,019



73.7 %

16,945



78.2 % Operating Income

7,490



26.3 %

4,723



21.8 % Interest Income

32







53





Interest Expense

(375)







(407)





Other Expense (f)

(174)







(36)





Income Before Income Taxes

6,973







4,333





Provision for Income Taxes (g)

(906)







(456)





Net Income

$ 6,067



21.3 %

$ 3,877



17.9 %

















Earnings per Share:















Basic

$ 15.41







$ 9.79





Diluted

$ 15.29







$ 9.71





Weighted Average Shares:















Basic

394







396





Diluted

397







399









































Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin















GAAP Operating Income (a)

$ 7,490



26.3 %

$ 4,723



21.8 % Cost of Revenues Charges (c)

8



0.0 %

5



0.0 % Selling, General and Administrative Charges (Credits) (d)

33



0.1 %

(7)



0.0 % Restructuring and Other Costs (e)

151



0.5 %

67



0.3 % Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets

1,295



4.6 %

1,256



5.8 % Adjusted Operating Income (b)

$ 8,977



31.5 %

$ 6,044



27.9 %

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income















GAAP Net Income (a)

$ 6,067







$ 3,877





Cost of Revenues Charges (c)

8







5





Selling, General and Administrative Charges (Credits) (d)

33







(7)





Restructuring and Other Costs (e)

151







67





Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets

1,295







1,256





Other Expense (f)

200







79





Benefit from Income Taxes (g)

(380)







(302)





Adjusted Net Income (b)

$ 7,374







$ 4,975























Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share















GAAP Diluted EPS (a)

$ 15.29







$ 9.71





Cost of Revenues Charges, Net of Tax (c)

0.02







0.01





Selling, General and Administrative Charges (Credits), Net of Tax (d)

0.04







(0.01)





Restructuring and Other Costs, Net of Tax (e)

0.29







0.13





Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets, Net of Tax

2.54







2.49





Other Expense, Net of Tax (f)

0.43







0.15





Benefit from Income Taxes (g)

(0.03)







(0.02)





Adjusted EPS (b)

$ 18.58







$ 12.46























Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow















GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (a)

$ 6,855







$ 4,950





Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment

(1,692)







(888)





Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment

9







7





Free Cash Flow

$ 5,172







$ 4,069







Segment Data

Nine Months Ended



October 2,

% of

September 26,

% of (In millions)

2021

Revenues

2020

Revenues

















Revenues















Life Sciences Solutions

$ 11,481



40.3 %

$ 7,800



36.0 % Analytical Instruments

4,344



15.2 %

3,488



16.1 % Specialty Diagnostics

4,212



14.8 %

3,376



15.6 % Laboratory Products and Services

10,667



37.4 %

8,629



39.8 % Eliminations

(2,195)



-7.7 %

(1,625)



-7.5 % Consolidated Revenues

$ 28,509



100.0 %

$ 21,668



100.0 %

















Operating Income and Operating Margin















Life Sciences Solutions

$ 5,818



50.7 %

$ 3,788



48.6 % Analytical Instruments

816



18.8 %

477



13.7 % Specialty Diagnostics

983



23.3 %

848



25.1 % Laboratory Products and Services

1,360



12.8 %

931



10.8 % Subtotal Reportable Segments

8,977



31.5 %

6,044



27.9 %

















Cost of Revenues Charges (c)

(8)



0.0 %

(5)



0.0 % Selling, General and Administrative (Charges) Credits (d)

(33)



-0.1 %

7



0.0 % Restructuring and Other Costs (e)

(151)



-0.5 %

(67)



-0.3 % Amortization of Acquisition-related Intangible Assets

(1,295)



-4.6 %

(1,256)



-5.8 % GAAP Operating Income (a)

$ 7,490



26.3 %

$ 4,723



21.8 %





































(a) "GAAP" (reported) results were determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). (b) Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures and, for income measures, exclude certain charges to cost of revenues (see note (c) for details); certain credits/charges to selling, general and administrative expenses (see note (d) for details); amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; restructuring and other costs (see note (e) for details); certain other gains or losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability (see note (f) for details); and the tax consequences of the preceding items and certain other tax items (see note (g) for details). (c) Reported results in 2021 include charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition. Reported results in 2020 include $2 of charges to conform the accounting policies of a recently acquired business with the company's accounting policies and $3 of accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations. (d) Reported results in 2021 and 2020 include certain third-party expenses (credits), principally transaction/integration costs (including reimbursement thereof) related to recent/terminated acquisitions; credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration; and charges associated with product liability litigation. (e) Reported results in 2021 and 2020 include restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions within several businesses and real estate consolidations, and charges for impairment of acquired technology. Reported results in 2021 include $13 of charges for compensation contractually due to employees of acquired businesses at the date of acquisition; $3 of net charges for pre-acquisition related matters; offset in part by $4 of credits for the settlement of environmental-related matters. (f) Reported results in 2021 and 2020 include gains on investments and charges associated with entering hedging contracts and amortization of bridge loan commitment fees for pending/terminated acquisitions. Reported results in 2021 include $197 of losses on the early extinguishment of debt. Reported results in 2020 include $6 of net charges for the settlement/curtailment of pension plans. (g) Reported provision for income taxes in 2021 and 2020 includes incremental tax benefit for the pre-tax reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income and $12 and $5 of incremental tax benefit, respectively, from adjusting the company's non-U.S. deferred tax balances as a result of tax rate changes. Reported results in 2020 also include $2 of incremental tax benefit from audit settlements. Notes: Consolidated depreciation expense is $614 and $467 in 2021 and 2020, respectively.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)





















October 2,

December 31, (In millions)

2021

2020









Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,027



$ 10,325

Accounts receivable, net

5,557



5,741

Inventories

4,906



4,029

Other current assets

2,234



1,862

Total current assets

24,724



21,957

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

7,049



5,912

Acquisition-related Intangible Assets, Net

11,927



12,685

Other Assets

2,991



2,457

Goodwill

26,909



26,041

Total Assets

$ 73,600



$ 69,052





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current Liabilities:







Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations

$ 19



$ 2,628

Other current liabilities

7,734



7,676

Total current liabilities

7,753



10,304

Other Long-term Liabilities

5,449



5,134

Long-term Obligations

21,688



19,107

Total Shareholders' Equity

38,710



34,507

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 73,600



$ 69,052





Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)





















Nine Months Ended



October 2,

September 26, (In millions)

2021

2020









Operating Activities







Net income

$ 6,067



$ 3,877











Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,909



1,723

Change in deferred income taxes

(455)



(496)

Other non-cash expenses, net

544



354

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and disposition

(1,210)



(508)

Net cash provided by operating activities

6,855



4,950











Investing Activities







Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,519)



(3)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,692)



(888)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

9



7

Other investing activities, net

(38)



—

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,240)



(884)











Financing Activities







Net proceeds from issuance of debt

3,122



3,464

Repayment of debt

(2,807)



(712)

Net proceeds from issuance of commercial paper

—



383

Repayment of commercial paper

—



(387)

Purchases of company common stock

(2,000)



(1,500)

Dividends paid

(292)



(250)

Net proceeds from issuance of company common stock under employee stock plans

101



156

Other financing activities, net

(10)



(146)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,886)



1,008











Exchange Rate Effect on Cash

(17)



74

Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

1,712



5,148

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

10,336



2,422

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 12,048



$ 7,570





















Free Cash Flow (a)

$ 5,172



$ 4,069























(a) Free cash flow is net cash provided by operating activities less net purchases of property, plant and equipment.



View original content:

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific