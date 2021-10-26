Viguerie's PAC Launches Grassroots Ad Campaign Branding McAuliffe and Virginia Democrats as Radical Socialists

MANASSAS, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FedUp PAC distributed more than 500,000 postcards and talking point flyers have been distributed via postal and email to conservative activists, to be copied and sent to millions of Virginia voters in the last weeks of the November 2nd election campaign.

FedUp PAC's postcard sent to thousands of voters in Virginia ahead of the gubernatorial election November 2.

In the final week of the campaign, FedUp PAC is contacting 100,000 Virginia grassroots conservatives with postcards and talking point flyers to make more copies and circulate to their family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and fellow church members, which will reach most Virginia voters.

"All year, I have predicted a huge win for Glenn Youngkin in Virginia," said FedUp PAC Chairman Richard Viguerie. "I would not be surprised if the final vote revealed a 55-45% Youngkin victory. That would spell a 2022 Virginia House of Delegates with 60+ GOP members. The McAuliffe campaign is simply facing a perfect storm." With collapsing support for President Biden and national Democrats, sky-high Republican enthusiasm, Youngkin and his campaign team's nearly flawless race, and McAuliffe contracting a serious case of self-inflicted socialist foot-and-mouth disease, all signs point to a landslide victory on November 2 for Youngkin. This new political reality puts serious wind into the conservative sails ahead of 2022 midterm campaign plans.

RICHARD A. VIGUERIE transformed American politics in the 1960s and '70s by pioneering the use of direct mail as a means for conservatives to bypass the mainstream media. He serves as the chairman of American Target Advertising, a 75-person direct marketing firm that mailed 139,000,000 postal letters in 2020, and of www.ConservativeHQ.com. Author of a number of books on politics and the conservative movement, Viguerie's latest book is TAKEOVER. Mr. Viguerie is the Founder and Chairman of FedUp PAC.

