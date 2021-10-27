Arteris IP Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arteris IP, a leading provider of system-on-chip (SoC) system intellectual property (IP) consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment software, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Arteris IP from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $70.0 million. All of the shares are being offered by Arteris IP. In addition, Arteris IP has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol "AIP," and the offering is expected to close on October 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC and Cowen are serving as lead bookrunners and BMO Capital Markets is serving as joint book-running manager for the offering. Northland Capital Markets and Rosenblatt Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by phone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP is a leading provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software that accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Our products enable our customers to deliver increasingly complex SoCs that not only process data but are also able to make decisions.

Investor Contacts

Nick Hawkins, VP and CFO

Arteris, Inc.

ir@arteris.com

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

+1 617 542 6180

ir@arteris.com

Media Contact

Kurt Shuler

Arteris IP

+1 408 470 7300

kurt.shuler@arteris.com

View original content:

SOURCE Arteris IP