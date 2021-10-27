SAFE Credit Union Launches 'Perfect Cents' Podcast

FOLSOM, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Credit Union has launched its new Perfect Cents podcast that will focus on everyday money matters, financial wellness, and unique approaches on how to save.

Each episode will feature a new theme centered around financial education and wellness. Guests will include external industry experts, nonprofit champions, SAFE leaders, and more. The podcast is designed to inspire listeners and empower them to take control of their finances and become a greater source of good for the community.

"I'm excited to lead the launch of this new, immersive podcast," says AVP Community Relations Rebecca Delmundo. "We've got an exciting line-up of talent to bring to the show along with two dynamic hosts, Brit Kelleher and Alex Becerra, who are in touch with the community and are respected industry experts."

As a not-for-profit, financial cooperative, providing no-cost financial education and wellness services are central to SAFE's mission. The podcast joins other SAFE initiatives, including webinars, workshops for employees through the Workplace Financial Wellness program; Bite of Reality fairs for teens and young adults; and online financial education resources where people can learn at their own pace about financial basics.

About SAFE

SAFE is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union with membership open to businesses and individuals living or working in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Sutter, Butte, Nevada, Solano, San Joaquin, Contra Costa, Yuba, Amador, and Alameda counties. Insured by NCUA. www.safecu.org

