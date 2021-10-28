DLA Piper advises The Wicks Group of Companies in the US$638 million sale of Sontiq to TransUnion

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented The Wicks Group of Companies, LLC, in its sale of its portfolio company Sontiq, a leader in digital identity protection and security, to TransUnion for US$638 million.

Sontiq provides solutions to empower consumers and businesses to proactively protect against identity theft and cyber threats, including identity monitoring, restoration, and response products and services. Sontiq's focus on identity security complements TransUnion's digital identity assets and solutions, and the combined company will offer a comprehensive set of omnichannel solutions to make trust possible for consumers and businesses.

"We were pleased to advise The Wicks Group on this deal, bringing to bear our extensive transactional capabilities and our experience in the technology, cybersecurity and privacy sectors," said Joe Alexander, DLA Piper's US vice chair and the partner who led the firm's deal team along with partner Ilya Bubel.

In addition to Alexander (Miami) and Bubel (New York), the DLA Piper team representing The Wicks Group included partners Adam Tope, Drew Young, Paolo Morante, Peter Alfano (all of New York), Jamie Konn (Atlanta) and Brad Jorgensen (Austin).

DLA Piper's Private Equity practice includes more than 100 US lawyers who provide strategic counsel to private equity funds and the industry-leading companies they invest in. Pitchbook has repeatedly recognized DLA Piper as one of the most active private equity law firms globally, further solidifying the strength of the firm's team and its depth of experience executing private equity transactions.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

