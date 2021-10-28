Girard Bostic III Wins Varo® Bank's First Customer Hero Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varo Bank , N.A., the first all-digital nationally chartered bank in the US, today announced Girard Bostic III has received the inaugural Varo Hero Award. The Varo Hero Award exists to amplify the stories of Varo customers who embody Varo's vision for progress – they are entrepreneurial, building toward their financial future and deeply engaged in their community.

Bostic switched to Varo from a prepaid card in 2018 and has referred friends and family to join the digital bank. "Varo is a bank that truly has your back and supports your financial freedom," Bostic said. Partnering with a progressive bank is important to him and Varo's products, experiences and impact partnerships evidence the bank's commitment to inclusion and social change.

Bostic is studying for a degree in sports marketing and media from Full Sail University and in his free time documents youth sports games in the Detroit area, sharing the footage on YouTube. Bostic is also an aspiring filmmaker and is developing a documentary film titled "From Rookies to Legends" which highlights the stories of youth athletes and how they worked to become sporting greats. The film aims to showcase the journey of hard work and perseverance that precedes the immense success of legendary athletes. As part of his Varo Hero Award, Varo surprised him with new photography equipment to support his work in the Detroit area documenting youth sports and his filmmaking.

"I am excited to recognize Girard as our very first Varo Hero Award recipient. I am thrilled to have Girard as part of our Varo community and support his ambition to tell amazing stories through film and photography," said Colin Walsh, CEO and founder of Varo Bank, N.A.

Varo will announce a Varo Hero Award recipient each month – stay tuned for future award winners!

