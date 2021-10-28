Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

CARMEL, Indiana, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.83. This compared to $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.79 in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to $51.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 in the second quarter of 2021.
"As total assets surpassed the $10 billion mark during the third quarter, Merchants continued to effectively manage its capital by organically growing its product offerings and expanding its customer base to deliver profitable growth, all while minimizing credit and interest rate risk. During the quarter our tangible book value reached $25.36 per common share, return on assets reached 2.29%, and our return on average tangible common equity was 29.8%," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.
Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The demand for affordable housing continues to grow and we have never been better positioned to offer both debt and equity products to support our multi-family customers. Our low-income housing tax credit syndication business was launched late last year and has already closed several funds. We also started a new multi-family debt fund during the third quarter. Warehouse and single-family have performed well despite an industry decline, and our SBA platform has shown significant growth and expanded nationally. The breadth, diversity, and risk levels of our product offerings have positioned us well for profitable growth."
Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $3.5 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by a $3.6 million, or 5%, increase in net interest income that reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances. Also contributing to the increase was a $1.6 million, or 4%, increase in noninterest income. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights that compared to $1.0 negative fair market value adjustment in the third quarter of 2020.
Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $7.1 million, or 14%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $7.4 million, or 23%, increase in noninterest income, as gain on sale of loans increased by 15% and loan servicing fees more than doubled. Loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment compared to $0.7 positive fair market value adjustment in the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income also contributed to the growth in net income, as it grew 7% compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Total Assets
Total assets of $11.0 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $1.1 billion, or 11%, compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.3 billion, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2020.
Return on average assets was 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.34% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.14% for the second quarter of 2021.
Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses of $29.1 million at September 30, 2021 increased $0.4 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased $1.6 million compared to December 31, 2020. The increases compared to December 31, 2020 were primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio. The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.7 million. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had only 3 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $37.0 million.
Non-performing loans were $2.9 million, or 0.05%, of loans receivable at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.05% of loans receivable at June 30, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020.
Total Deposits
Total deposits of $8.9 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $907.7 million compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.5 billion, or 21%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in brokered certificates of deposits.
Total brokered deposits of $1.7 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $813.3 million, or 95%, from June 30, 2021 and increased $492.7 million, or 42%, from December 31, 2020. Brokered deposits represented 19% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 compared to 11% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020. The increases reflected a shift from borrowing at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis during the third quarter of 2021 after a change in their collateral policy to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.
Liquidity
Cash balances of $802.6 million at September 30, 2021 increased by $400.5 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased by $622.8 million compared to December 31, 2020. The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.1 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $3.3 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. The decrease in borrowing capacity compared to prior periods reflected the change in collateral policy at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $68.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.6 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.5 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.
The 5% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances. The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 7 basis points compared to 2.74% in the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020. The modest decrease in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs and higher loan balances that were outpaced by lower interest rates on loans.
The 7% increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected higher loan balances and lower rates on loans. The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 1 basis point compared to 2.68% in the second quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 also decreased 2 basis points compared to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021.
Interest Income
Interest income of $77.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 1%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.9 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.
The 1% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $765.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 28 basis points compared to 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020.
The 7% increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected a $783.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 13 basis points compared to 3.46% for the second quarter of 2021.
Interest Expense
Total interest expense decreased $2.5 million, or 23%, to $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.4 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $2.1 million, or 23%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.3 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.
The 23% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant decreases in average balances and rates of certificates of deposits. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $576.4 million, or 8%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 15 basis point decrease compared to 0.50% for the third quarter of 2020.
The 4% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher balances of money market and certificates of deposit that were partially offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $427.8 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 1 basis point decrease compared to 0.36% in the second quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income of $40.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.6 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $7.4 million, or 23%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.
The 4% increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $6.0 million increase in loan servicing fees that was partially offset by a $4.1 million decrease in mortgage warehouse fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $1.0 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.
The 23% increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $3.9 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a $3.6 million increase in loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.
At September 30, 2021, servicing rights were valued at $105.5 million, an increase of 39% compared to September 30, 2020 and an increase of 7% compared to June 30, 2021. These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the third quarter of 2021. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense of $29.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.1 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $1.3 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.
The 12% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $3.6 million, or 22%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes. The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020.
The 5% increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $1.3 million, or 7%, increase in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions from higher loan volumes. The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 29.0% for the second quarter of 2021.
Segments
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $14.5 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 145% compared with the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a negative fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Compared to the second quarter of 2021, net income for this segment increased 32%, reflecting higher gain on sale of loans and loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Banking
For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.5 million for Banking increased 34% from to the third quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income that was partially offset by lower gains on sale of loans. Included in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.
Net income for this segment increased 8% from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher net interest income and higher loan servicing fees that were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses. Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.6 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.
Mortgage Warehousing
For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.2 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 31% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 8% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decreases compared to the prior year period reflected lower net interest income as industry volumes declined.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $11.0 billion in assets and $8.9 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 14,352
$ 13,745
$ 12,003
$ 10,063
$ 9,276
Interest-earning demand accounts
788,224
388,304
257,436
169,665
419,926
Cash and cash equivalents
802,576
402,049
269,439
179,728
429,202
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
5,923
6,507
6,544
6,580
6,616
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
634,027
461,914
432,063
338,733
374,721
Available for sale securities
301,119
315,260
241,691
269,802
278,861
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
70,767
70,767
70,656
70,656
70,656
Loans held for sale (includes $26,296, $26,623, $57,998,
3,453,279
2,955,390
2,749,662
3,070,154
3,319,619
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $29,134, $28,696, $29,091, $27,500 and $23,436, respectively
5,431,227
5,444,227
5,710,291
5,507,926
4,857,554
Premises and equipment, net
31,423
31,384
31,261
29,761
29,261
Servicing rights
105,473
98,331
96,215
82,604
75,772
Interest receivable
21,894
22,068
22,111
21,770
19,130
Goodwill
15,845
15,845
15,845
15,845
15,845
Intangible assets, net
1,843
1,990
2,136
2,283
2,657
Other assets and receivables
76,637
55,800
57,346
49,533
50,581
Total assets
$ 10,952,033
$ 9,881,532
$ 9,705,260
$ 9,645,375
$ 9,530,475
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 824,118
$ 814,567
$ 818,621
$ 853,648
$ 666,081
Interest-bearing
8,123,201
7,225,011
7,244,560
6,554,418
6,418,566
Total deposits
8,947,319
8,039,578
8,063,181
7,408,066
7,084,647
Borrowings
809,136
701,373
545,160
1,348,256
1,618,201
Deferred and current tax liabilities, net
21,681
18,819
41,610
20,405
22,405
Other liabilities
64,019
62,698
44,054
58,027
48,087
Total liabilities
9,842,155
8,822,468
8,694,005
8,834,754
8,773,340
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, without par value
Authorized - 50,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 28,785,374 shares, 28,783,599 shares, 28,782,139 shares, 28,747,083 shares and 28,745,614 shares, respectively
137,200
136,836
136,474
135,857
136,103
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized
8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 50,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 41,625 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares.
—
—
41,581
41,581
41,581
7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 3,500,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares
50,221
50,221
50,221
50,221
50,221
6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 125,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 250,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares at Septmeber 30, 2021, 196,181 shares at June 30, 2021 and 150,000 shares at March 31, 2021 (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares at September 30, 2021, 7,847,233 depositary shares at June 30, 2021 and 6,000,000 depositary shares at March 31, 2021)
191,084
191,084
144,925
—
—
Retained earnings
610,267
560,083
516,961
461,744
407,979
Accumulated other comprehensive income
262
(4)
249
374
407
Total shareholders' equity
1,109,878
1,059,064
1,011,255
810,621
757,135
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 10,952,033
$ 9,881,532
$ 9,705,260
$ 9,645,375
$ 9,530,475
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest Income
Loans
$
72,924
$
68,276
$
71,857
$
216,717
$
189,400
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
2,868
2,724
3,250
8,728
8,580
Investment securities:
Available for sale - taxable
1,115
833
431
2,302
2,725
Available for sale - tax exempt
12
9
37
32
112
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
190
392
531
966
1,217
Other
205
204
152
556
2,845
Total interest income
77,314
72,438
76,258
229,301
204,879
Interest Expense
Deposits
6,981
6,683
9,104
19,764
45,132
Borrowed funds
1,452
1,348
1,832
4,286
4,838
Total interest expense
8,433
8,031
10,936
24,050
49,970
Net Interest Income
68,881
64,407
65,322
205,251
154,909
Provision (credit) for loan losses
1,079
(315)
2,981
2,427
7,724
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
67,802
64,722
62,341
202,824
147,185
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
29,013
25,122
29,498
82,755
67,748
Loan servicing fees, net
5,313
1,727
(643)
14,991
(4,870)
Mortgage warehouse fees
2,732
3,079
6,833
9,927
15,054
Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)
—
—
441
—
441
Other income
3,213
2,927
2,528
9,389
6,374
Total noninterest income
40,271
32,855
38,657
117,062
84,747
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
20,197
18,869
16,567
60,340
42,635
Loan expenses
1,734
1,921
2,944
6,178
6,147
Occupancy and equipment
1,861
1,808
1,420
5,296
4,295
Professional fees
901
779
712
2,102
2,007
Deposit insurance expense
664
651
1,404
1,986
5,041
Technology expense
1,169
971
903
3,077
2,229
Other expense
2,946
3,184
2,434
8,760
6,605
Total noninterest expense
29,472
28,183
26,384
87,739
68,959
Income Before Income Taxes
78,601
69,394
74,614
232,147
162,973
Provision for income taxes (2)
20,098
17,977
19,612
60,244
42,226
Net Income
$
58,503
$
51,417
$
55,002
$
171,903
$
120,747
Dividends on preferred stock
(5,729)
(5,659)
(3,618)
(15,145)
(10,855)
Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders
52,774
45,758
51,384
156,758
109,892
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
1.83
$
1.59
$
1.79
$
5.45
$
3.82
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.83
$
1.58
$
1.79
$
5.43
$
3.82
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
28,784,197
28,782,813
28,745,614
28,779,745
28,741,395
Diluted
28,876,503
28,874,325
28,778,462
28,867,125
28,766,756
(1)Includes $0, $0, $441, $0, and $441, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.
(2) Includes $0, $0, $(97), $0 and $(97), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Noninterest expense
$ 29,472
$ 28,183
$ 26,384
$ 87,739
$ 68,959
Net interest income (before provision for losses)
68,881
64,407
65,322
205,251
154,909
Noninterest income
40,271
32,855
38,657
117,062
84,747
Total income
$ 109,152
$ 97,262
$ 103,979
$ 322,313
$ 239,656
Efficiency ratio
27.00%
28.98%
25.37%
27.22%
28.77%
Average assets
$ 10,236,491
$ 9,609,957
$ 9,409,450
$ 9,934,159
$ 8,238,641
Net income
$ 58,503
$ 51,417
$ 55,002
$ 171,903
$ 120,747
Return on average assets before annualizing
0.57%
0.54%
0.58%
1.73%
1.47%
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
1.33
1.33
Return on average assets
2.29%
2.14%
2.34%
2.30%
1.95%
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
29.83%
27.61%
41.01%
31.60%
31.34%
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 25.36
$ 23.59
$ 18.30
$ 25.36
$ 18.30
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
6.68%
6.88%
5.53%
6.68%
5.53%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"
(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$ 58,503
$ 51,417
$ 55,002
$ 171,903
$ 120,747
Less: preferred stock dividends
(5,729)
(5,659)
(3,618)
(15,145)
(10,855)
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 52,774
$ 45,758
$ 51,384
$ 156,758
$ 109,892
Average shareholders' equity
$ 1,087,675
$ 1,031,246
$ 732,533
$ 991,467
$ 698,071
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(17,770)
(17,916)
(18,707)
(17,913)
(19,089)
Less: average preferred stock
(362,149)
(350,320)
(212,646)
(313,689)
(212,646)
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 707,756
$ 663,010
$ 501,180
$ 659,865
$ 466,336
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
1.33
1.33
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
29.83%
27.61%
41.01%
31.60%
31.34%
Total equity
$ 1,109,878
$ 1,059,064
$ 757,135
$ 1,109,878
$ 757,135
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,688)
(17,835)
(18,502)
(17,688)
(18,502)
Less: preferred stock
(362,149)
(362,149)
(212,646)
(362,149)
(212,646)
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 730,041
$ 679,080
$ 525,987
$ 730,041
$ 525,987
Assets
$ 10,952,033
$ 9,881,532
$ 9,530,475
$ 10,952,033
$ 9,530,475
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,688)
(17,835)
(18,502)
(17,688)
(18,502)
Tangible assets
$ 10,934,345
$ 9,863,697
$ 9,511,973
$ 10,934,345
$ 9,511,973
Ending common shares
28,785,374
28,783,599
28,745,614
28,785,374
28,745,614
Tangible book value per common share
$ 25.36
$ 23.59
$ 18.30
$ 25.36
$ 18.30
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
6.68%
6.88%
5.53%
6.68%
5.53%
Merchants Bancorp
Average Balance Analysis
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits, and other
$ 580,397
$ 395
0.27%
$ 788,002
$ 596
0.30%
$ 587,804
$ 683
0.46%
Securities available for sale - taxable
308,476
1,115
1.43%
285,536
833
1.17%
269,896
431
0.64%
Securities available for sale - tax exempt
1,361
12
3.50%
1,363
9
2.65%
5,145
37
2.86%
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
437,601
2,868
2.60%
416,559
2,724
2.62%
449,336
3,250
2.88%
Loans and loans held for sale
8,689,144
72,924
3.33%
7,905,766
68,276
3.46%
7,923,726
71,857
3.61%
Total interest-earning assets
10,016,979
77,314
3.06%
9,397,226
72,438
3.09%
9,235,907
76,258
3.28%
Allowance for loan losses
(28,679)
(28,778)
(21,585)
Noninterest-earning assets
248,191
241,509
195,128
Total assets
$ 10,236,491
$ 9,609,957
$ 9,409,450
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing checking
4,754,633
1,561
0.13%
4,473,251
1,362
0.12%
3,890,865
1,368
0.14%
Savings deposits
211,494
39
0.07%
205,884
38
0.07%
180,931
34
0.07%
Money market
2,259,786
4,394
0.77%
2,197,750
4,175
0.76%
1,578,956
3,861
0.97%
Certificates of deposit
591,093
987
0.66%
512,316
1,108
0.87%
1,589,852
3,841
0.96%
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,817,006
6,981
0.35%
7,389,201
6,683
0.36%
7,240,604
9,104
0.50%
Borrowings
677,201
1,452
0.85%
523,942
1,348
1.03%
800,021
1,832
0.91%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,494,207
8,433
0.39%
7,913,143
8,031
0.41%
8,040,625
10,936
0.54%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
586,981
590,886
579,145
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
67,628
74,682
57,147
Total liabilities
9,148,816
8,578,711
8,676,917
Shareholders' equity
1,087,675
1,031,246
732,533
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 10,236,491
$ 9,609,957
$ 9,409,450
Net interest income
$ 68,881
$ 64,407
$ 65,322
Net interest spread
2.67%
2.68%
2.74%
Net interest-earning assets
$ 1,522,772
$ 1,484,083
$ 1,195,282
Net interest margin
2.73%
2.75%
2.81%
Average interest-earning assets to average
117.93%
118.75%
114.87%
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Net Income
Net Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 14,448
$ 10,971
$ 5,891
$ 37,380
$ 14,941
Mortgage Warehousing
23,217
21,448
33,793
73,848
73,942
Banking
23,463
21,741
17,486
68,229
37,248
Other
(2,625)
(2,743)
(2,168)
(7,554)
(5,384)
Total
$ 58,503
$ 51,417
$ 55,002
$ 171,903
$ 120,747
Total Assets
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 280,927
$ 238,165
$ 210,714
Mortgage Warehousing
4,685,037
4,265,162
4,893,513
Banking
5,950,316
5,328,684
4,498,880
Other
35,753
49,521
42,268
Total
$ 10,952,033
$ 9,881,532
$ 9,645,375
Gain on Sale of Loans
Gain on Sale of Loans
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Loan Type
Multi-family
$ 24,309
$ 21,408
$ 14,872
$ 68,553
$ 40,563
Single-family
1,592
1,872
14,093
7,677
26,225
Small Business Association (SBA)
3,112
1,842
533
6,525
960
Total
$ 29,013
$ 25,122
$ 29,498
$ 82,755
$ 67,748
Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
$ 891,605
$ 1,177,940
$ 1,605,745
Residential real estate
828,950
806,325
678,848
Multi-family and healthcare financing
3,244,442
2,970,770
2,749,020
Commercial and commercial real estate
391,562
409,710
387,294
Agricultural production and real estate
92,113
92,786
101,268
Consumer and margin loans
11,689
15,392
13,251
5,460,361
5,472,923
5,535,426
Less: Allowance for loan losses
29,134
28,696
27,500
Loans receivable
$ 5,431,227
$ 5,444,227
$ 5,507,926
Loans held for sale
3,453,279
2,955,390
3,070,154
Total loans, net of allowance
$ 8,884,506
$ 8,399,617
$ 8,578,080
