Pressed Launches Powered Up Smoothies, Featuring La Colombe Cold Brew New York City Residents First to be Energized with New Cold Brew Smoothies

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressed , the leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based beverage brand, is launching two new, limited-edition cold brew smoothies: a Vanilla Protein Cold Brew Smoothie and a Mocha Reishi Cold Brew Smoothie, featuring La Colombe Coffee Roasters . Each smoothie is made with responsibly sourced, single origin La Colombe cold brew coffee and innovative ingredients like maca and reishi. The new smoothies are debuting at New York City Pressed locations today and will be available at all Pressed locations nationwide beginning November 3.

"Pressed may have been founded in L.A., but we love showing special appreciation to our east coast consumers," said Michelle Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer at Pressed. "We couldn't think of a better city for an exclusive launch of our new coffee smoothies. We know New Yorkers crave caffeine, and we're excited to offer them an energy boost with two better-tasting, high-quality smoothie options made with wholesome, clean ingredients and no added sugars."

To create an even stronger tie to NYC's coffee culture, Pressed is deploying a custom coffee cart to help fans sample the new smoothies. From today through October 30, the cart will pop up throughout popular areas in the city, including Grand Central Station, Columbus Circle, Union Square, Fulton Street, SoHo and Williamsburg. Fans can follow Pressed's Instagram stories to find the cart's exact locations each day. Pressed will also feature a daily riddle via Instagram stories for fans to solve—the first 10 fans to arrive at the cart with the correct answer each day will be rewarded with a $25 Pressed Gift Card.* As another added bonus, five sample bottles from the cart will be labeled with a gold star each day and handed out at random, gifting those who receive them a $25 Pressed Gift Card.*

Additional details on the new product offerings:

Mocha Reishi Latte Smoothie: Customers can give their morning coffee routine a superfood spin with this energizing blend of banana, monk fruit sweetener, almond butter, pea protein, cacao, oats, coffee, reishi mushroom powder, and filtered water.

Vanilla Protein Cold Brew Smoothie: This beverage is the perfect combination of coffee and protein in a creamy blend that contains coffee, banana, monk fruit, almond butter, pea protein, oats, maca, and vanilla extract.

Customers can purchase the new smoothies at their local Pressed store, as well as online and in-app for pick-up and delivery. For a complete list of Pressed locations, please visit pressed.com and follow Pressed on social at @pressedjuicery ( Instagram , Facebook , Twitter ).

*Gift cards are redeemable at all Pressed locations in-store only.

About Pressed

Pressed is the leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based treats brand dedicated to making plant-forward living as convenient and delicious as possible. The company's mission is to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real healthy food accessible to everyone. To that end, Pressed operates over 90+ retail stores in eight states, is available in nearly 3,000 locations through its wholesale partners, and can be purchased directly from their website to any location within the U.S. For a complete list of locations where Pressed is available please visit pressed.com and follow Pressed on Facebook & @pressedjuicery on Instagram & Twitter .

Pressed operates facilities just minutes from the farms and orchards that grow produce, and use the most advanced cold-pressed technology available. Their commitment to a 3-day farm-to-bottle process means virtually no downtime between harvest and press, which allows for maximum nutrients, maximum health benefits, and maximum flavor! Pressed offers over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, power-packed smoothies and smoothie bowls, and health-boosting shots. They also offer a revolutionary plant-based soft serve made from only fruits, nuts and vegetables, proving that healthy and great taste don't have to be mutually exclusive. For more information, visit pressed.com .

