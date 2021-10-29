Ambetter Health Insurance Expands into Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health Marketplace Insurance, the nation's leader based on enrollment and market share, is expanding its affordable health insurance offerings to Louisiana.

During this year's open enrollment period (running Nov. 1, 2021 – Jan. 15, 2022), residents may select Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections for healthcare coverage on Ambetter.LouisianaHealthConnect.com. Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections will be offered in thirteen parishes, including Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

"The COVID-19 pandemic served as a reminder that there is a need for affordable and reliable healthcare coverage," said Michael P. Smith, Vice President, Product Development. "Expanding Ambetter to Louisiana will help ensure that residents have access to the care they need with a plan that fits their budget and lifestyle."

Ambetter from Louisiana Healthcare Connections provides essential health benefits such as preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. Plans include access to telehealth, online enrollment assistance, and the My Health Pays® program, which allows members to earn rewards to use towards healthcare expenses for participating in healthy activities.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections has served Louisiana since 2011 and currently serves more than 530,000 members across its Medicaid and Medicare plans.

About Louisiana Healthcare Connections

A Medicaid managed care organization, Louisiana Healthcare Connections was established in 2011 to provide the best benefits and programs possible in order to improve the overall health of the families and communities we serve. Today, we are a healthcare company focused on identifying and removing institutional barriers to good health with sustainable solutions that reduce health disparities and create health equity. Through a family of engaged employees, dedicated providers and diverse community partners, we deliver care for the health of all. For more information, visit www.LouisianaHealthConnect.com.

