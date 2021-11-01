Herrick Expands Suite of Real Estate Services for Clients, Adding Prominent Eminent Domain Attorneys Jennifer Polovetsky and Philip A. Sanchez Polovetsky and Sanchez Among Select Group of Recognized Leading Eminent Domain Attorneys in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herrick, Feinstein LLP today announced that prominent eminent domain attorneys Jennifer Polovetsky, Esq. and Philip A. Sanchez, Esq. have joined the Firm in New York. They come to Herrick from Sanchez & Polovetsky, PLLC, the New York City-based firm they formed a decade ago.

Polovetsky and Sanchez are credited with assisting hundreds of property owners in obtaining awards significantly higher than those initially offered by the government in New York eminent domain proceedings. This includes the largest eminent domain trade fixture award in New York history, a record $35 million fee and fixture award for a Queens manufacturer whose 30,000 square foot factory was seized to make way for the new Kosciusko Bridge.

"Jennifer and Philip's unique approach to serving their clients in eminent domain matters have allowed them to become preeminent attorneys in that space," said Belinda Schwartz chair of Herrick's Real Estate Department. "As we continue to monitor the potential for a large investment in infrastructure by the federal government, and the increased eminent domain activity that would follow, they are a timely addition by providing our firm with another important specialized tool that we have to successfully support and represent our clients' interests."

Herrick maintains one of the country's largest and most accomplished commercial real estate law practices. From offices in New York City and Newark, New Jersey, Herrick represents sophisticated owners, developers, lenders, investors and other stakeholders in a diverse range of activities. In 2021, U.S. News Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" named Herrick a Tier 1 firm in New York City for Real Estate Law and ranked Herrick nationally for Real Estate Law, Land Use & Zoning Law and Real Estate - Litigation. Herrick has also been named a "real estate powerhouse" by Crain's New York Business and as one of Chambers USA's top 15 New York real estate law firms.

Herrick's Litigation Department is a full-service practice comprised of a talented group of attorneys with broad based, extensive experience in all phases of litigation and dispute resolution in state and federal courts, as well as arbitration forums. Herrick is a recognized leader in New York State court litigation. The Firm's litigators are consistently recognized for excellence by major legal publications including The New York Law Journal, The New Jersey Law Journal, Chambers USA's Leading Lawyers for Business and Legal 500.

"Eminent domain litigation is complex in nature," said William Fried, co-chair of Herrick's Litigation Department. "Jennifer and Philip are known for their creativity and tenacity in handling these types of disputes, a hallmark of Herrick's litigators, and we are thrilled to have them on board."

Polovetsky, who began her career as an assistant corporation counsel in the New York City Law Department, is a seasoned litigator with extensive experience in all aspects of eminent domain and real estate law, winning numerous cases and just compensation in eminent domain takings for clients at both the trial court and appellate levels. She specializes in representing clients in all stages of eminent domain proceedings and represents clients in transactional real estate matters, with a focus on commercial real properties.

"In the eminent domain process, everything we do has a real estate component," said Polovetsky. "Joining a firm that has one of the most accomplished real estate practices in the country made perfect sense. We will be able to continue to offer our clients the availability and accessibility that have made us so successful in the past, while leveraging Herrick's other practice areas—such as land use and zoning, tax, environmental and more—to support and serve clients."

Sanchez, who began his career as the Director of the Community Outreach Division in the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, brings more than two decades of legal experience in both the public and private sectors to Herrick. He is the chairman of the Condemnation Sub-Committee at the New York County Lawyers Bar Association, and he is admitted to practice in New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Sanchez has extensive experience in all aspects of eminent domain law and has settled or litigated matters at both the trial and appellate levels.

"Throughout the eminent domain process, our goal is to always allow our clients to remain in business," said Sanchez. "By joining Herrick, with their suite of lawyers in all areas of real estate and beyond, we can now help our clients, many of whom are longstanding relationships, not only through the challenging eminent domain process, but also with all other legal issues they might face in the years after their eminent domain case concludes."

"We are delighted to welcome Jennifer and Philip to the firm," said Irwin Kishner, Herrick's Executive Chairman. "Their reputations as leading eminent domain attorneys are second to none, and their additions bring new, valuable expertise to the Firm."

