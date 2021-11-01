LONGi breaks world record for HJT solar cell efficiency twice in one week

XIAN, China, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Only days after setting a new record of 25.82% for the efficiency of its HJT cells, LONGi has announced a new world record of 26.30%. It also represents the world's highest efficiency for a Front-Back Contact (FBC) solar cell. The new record, as with the previous benchmark, was validated in testing carried out at the German Institut für Solarenergieforschung (ISFH).

LONGi announced a new world record of 26.30% for the efficiency of its HJT cells.

The fill factor (FF) of the certified cells breached the threshold of 86%, reaching 86.59% and achieving the world's highest level for silicon cells. A new process developed by LONGi's R&D team can effectively reduce the contact resistance of the interface, so as to improve the FF and increase a cell's current density. The current density presently reaches 40.49mA/cm² on an M6 9BB cell.

Compared with the HJT solar cells on which June's conversion efficiency of 25.26% was achieved, the cells for the latest two world records were optimized. The microcrystalline N window layer was optimized to further increase current density, with a new intrinsic layer structure developed to enhance passivation performance and increase the Voc up to 2mV. The LONGi team also applied a completely indium-free TCO process. The cell was certified by ISFH with an efficiency of more than 25%, providing a valuable reference path for cost reduction in HJT industrialization.

From 25.26% through 25.82% to the latest 26.30%, LONGi has now achieved the rare feat of setting HJT cell efficiency world records three times in six months. Additionally, its N-type and P-Type TOPCon cells have also achieved the world's highest conversion efficiency of 25.21% and 25.19% respectively.

LONGi Solar Logo (PRNewsfoto/LONGi Solar)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LONGi Solar