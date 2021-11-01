"Showcasing Quintessence of Liangzhu Civilization and Searching for Melody along Poetry Road" Picturesque Zhejiang Promotion Held in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Showcasing Quintessence of Liangzhu Civilization and Searching for Melody along Poetry Road" Picturesque Zhejiang Promotion, organized by Information Office of People's Government of Zhejiang Province and Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, was held in Hangzhou Canal Culture Publishing Center on the evening of October 31.

During the event, guests lit up the Luminous Jade Cong Column, which represented Liangzhu Civilization, launching the ceremony of the Promotion, as witnessed by people from all walks of life. The Promotion consisted of two parts, including the symphony "Sound on a Trip Down Poetry Lane", which will debut globally after the event, and a trans-boundary performance, "Showcasing Quintessence of Liangzhu Civilization". "Sound on a Trip Down Poetry Lane" is a new symphony composed by Hollywood musician Mr. Mark Chait, winner of Emmy and Telly Awards. Themed "Searching for Beautiful Voices Along Poetry Road", it is a musical work that embodies international fashion and Zhejiang characteristics. During the event, Mr. Mark Chait conducted the symphony together with Ding Yang, a world-class piano player, and major members of the Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra. Four other well-known international musicians, Russian classical violinist Yury Revich, American violinist Igor Pikayzen,German cellist Benedict Kloeckner, and Japanese violist Tomoko Akasaka, also participated in the debut performance of the symphony through the internet. The flowing musical notes, which made audiences seem to walk in the picturesque Zhejiang, touched everyone's heart, helping present Zhejiang in a richer and more sensitive way.

Thirty outfits, all designed by Chinese leading fashion masters and Xiong Ying, founder of the Heaven Gaia, were presented during the large-scale clothing show "Showcasing Quintessence of Liangzhu Civilization". Xiong selected out the most representative totems, jade artifacts, and symbols of Liangzhu Civilization and combined them with the natural and cultural landscape with the characteristics of the south of the Yangtze River, presenting Zhejiang's unique landscape flavor. Themed "Liangzhu Civilization", "Zhejiang" and "World", the performance embodies that Zhejiang uses modern, fashionable and international way to explain the essence of Zhejiang's humanities with the cultural integration, so that people around the world can better understand Zhejiang, appreciate its picturesque scenery, and experience the charm of ancient human civilization.

The Picturesque Zhejiang was appreciated by people all over the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism