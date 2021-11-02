Acquisition further enhances capabilities in medical affairs and commercial to support life sciences clients in optimizing the value of their products and accelerating patient access to medical and technological advances

Arsenal's Value Demonstration Business Acquires Guidemark Health Acquisition further enhances capabilities in medical affairs and commercial to support life sciences clients in optimizing the value of their products and accelerating patient access to medical and technological advances

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a private equity firm specializing in building healthcare businesses, announced today the acquisition of Guidemark Health ("Guidemark"), a leading healthcare marketing communications, training, and medical education agency. Guidemark is the third acquisition for Arsenal's Value Demonstration organization, following the acquisitions of BresMed Health Solutions and Cello Health plc ("Cello Health") in 2020.

Arsenal has brought these companies together to create a unique combination of solutions to develop and communicate evidence of value to optimize patient access to new therapies.

U.S.-based Guidemark enables biopharmaceutical companies to stay "One Need Ahead" through patient-centric healthcare marketing, education, and engagement. Its deep customer engagement and technology solutions, along with its unique mix of services, including marketing communications, training, and patient advocacy expertise, are highly complementary to those of Cello Health, the global healthcare advisory firm offering leading scientific, commercial advisory, and digital delivery capabilities. Furthermore, Guidemark's focus on oncology and rare diseases deepens the company's expertise in these two critical areas of drug discovery.

The addition of Guidemark Health will further enhance Value Demonstration's ability to create deeper and more impactful engagement solutions targeted to the scientific, medical, and patient communities; solutions which connect human needs with innovative science and technology, from development through commercialization.

Jon Williams, CEO of Arsenal's Value Demonstration business, said: "We are delighted to acquire Guidemark and believe the company is an ideal fit that further enhances our offerings across medical affairs and commercial, adding differentiated customer engagement capabilities. We are building a market-leading global company that will develop new and transformative approaches to help demonstrate the value of, and optimize access to, new medical and technological advances that will have a transformative effect on patients' lives. We look forward to working with our new colleagues and building a company that better meets the needs of life sciences companies and the patients whom we collectively serve."

Michael Parisi, CEO of Guidemark, said: "We are thrilled to join a rapidly growing organization with a complementary mission and vision to our own. Together, we will provide a leading strategic and full service communication offering for healthcare clients with the highest quality insights, evidence, advice, and support needed to realize their ambitions and maximize the value of their products. This is an important step for everyone at Guidemark, and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of this world-class organization."

About Arsenal's Value Demonstration business

Arsenal's Value Demonstration company was formed following the acquisitions in 2020 of BresMed and Cello Health. The company offers a differentiated set of capabilities across critical healthcare domains including strategy and insights, evidence generation, data and analytics, and communications – all rooted in world-class science and enabled by the latest technology. It supports clients across the healthcare industry globally, with more than 800 employees in offices around the world, with the mission to improve patient health by accelerating and optimizing access to effective medical advances.

For more information, please visit www.bresmed.com and www.cellohealth.com.

About Guidemark Health

Guidemark Health is a healthcare communications agency dedicated to delivering impactful solutions for its clients. Guidemark is creating a unique agency culture where passion meets flexibility on behalf of its clients, their brands, and the communities it serves.

Guidemark's services include: Advertising/Marketing/Communications and Audience Engagement, Medical Communications, and Learning. This unique mix enables clients to access specialized and consistent expertise that delivers meaningful results. Whether the challenge is to disrupt an established paradigm or an entire market, Guidemark approaches each opportunity with unprecedented insight, energy, and passion.

Guidemark Health has offices in Parsippany and Princeton, New Jersey.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle–market industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of more than $7.0 billion, completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments, and achieved more than 30 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value–add. For more information, please visit www.arsenalcapital.com .

