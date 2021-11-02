Dodge//SRT Extends Sponsorship of Radford Racing School with Multi-year Agreement

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radford Racing School announced today that it has signed an agreement with Dodge//SRT that extends the automaker's sponsorship and names Radford as the Official High Performance Driving School of Dodge//SRT.

Dodge//SRT has extended its sponsorship with Radford Racing School as the Official High Performance Driving School of Dodge//SRT.

The extended agreement includes a fleet of more than 85 Dodge//SRT vehicles at the school, including the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Joint marketing opportunities and Dodge//SRT experiences at select racetracks across the country are also part of the sponsorship. With the purchase of a new Dodge//SRT vehicle, owners receive a day at Radford Racing School that includes professional driver training — the Dodge SRT Experience course — to learn how to optimize their experience behind the wheel.

Dodge//SRT has been the official vehicle sponsor of Radford Racing School since 2015.

"Dodge is in our DNA," said Mike Kessler, Radford Racing School's general manager. "There's simply no better way to describe our relationship. Dodge is an icon of American performance with their line of SRT vehicles, and we couldn't be more honored to showcase the capabilities of these cars every day on our track. Every student who takes one of our courses is simply blown away by the handling, power, and technology that's engineered into every SRT vehicle. This is the best place on the planet to experience what these cars are made of, on our legendary racetrack and with our world-class team of instructors."

"Our sponsorship extension with Radford Racing School builds on Dodge's longstanding performance-centered philosophy," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer. "The school is the perfect proving ground for our SRT vehicles. We're excited to build on our relationship with the Radford Racing School team and bring the Dodge//SRT experience to new members of the Brotherhood of Muscle."

Kuniskis adds that Radford's popular teen driving course provides exposure to Dodge//SRT vehicles among new drivers and the newly renovated Radford campus offers new and exciting branding opportunities.

Radford Racing School also features the Dodge Viper ACR for qualified, multi-day, high-performance courses and Dodge Demons for drag-racing classes. The school's robust lineup of performance driving and racing courses featuring Dodge vehicles and professional driver instruction includes Performance Driving, Drag Racing, Advanced Road Racing, Teen Driving and Special Operations programs.

Radford Racing School

Founded in 1968, the Radford Racing School (formerly known as Bondurant High Performance Driving School), located in Chandler, Ariz., is the only purpose-built driver training facility for performance enthusiasts and the largest driver training center of its kind in the world. It is also the Official High Performance Driving School of Dodge//SRT. The school maintains more than 85 race-prepared vehicles, sedans, SUVs, and open wheel formula cars. For more information about the school, visit RadfordRacingSchool.com or call (480) 403-7600.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

