BOSTON BEER SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Beer Company, Inc. - SAM

BOSTON BEER SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Beer Company, Inc. - SAM

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 15, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), if they purchased the Company's securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Boston Beer Company investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-sam/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Boston Beer and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 22, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed a reduced full year 2021 guidance, from a prior range of earnings per share of between $22 and $26 to between $18 and $22 due to softer-than-expected sales in the hard seltzer category and overall beer industry and also that it had "overestimated the growth of the hard seltzer category in the second quarter." On this news, the Company's share price fell $246.54, or 26%, to close at $701.00 per share on July 23, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On September 8, 2021, post-market, the Company withdrew its 2021 financial guidance due decelerating sales of hard seltzer products, and also stated that it "expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to 3rd party brewers, and other costs" for the remainder of fiscal 2021. On this news, the Company's share price fell $21.09, or 3.7%, to close at $538.31 per share on September 9, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Siegel v. The Boston Beer Company, Inc., et al., 21-cv-7693.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ClaimsFiler