Discovery, Inc. Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery said, "We made great strides in the quarter operationally, financially and creatively. The team drove solid momentum in our direct-to-consumer business, which we grew to 20 million paid subscribers at quarter end on the strength of our global brands and fan-favorite content, including the Summer Olympic Games and Shark Week. Additionally, we delivered double-digit growth in both advertising and distribution revenues, as we doubled next generation revenues year over year. This strong performance once again drove very healthy cash flows during the quarter, further strengthening our balance sheet and financial profile. We are very excited about our pending merger with WarnerMedia and the opportunity to bring these two companies together, combining iconic and globally cherished franchises and brands, and positioning us to more efficiently drive global scale across the combined portfolio."

Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $3,150 million increased 23%, as reported and ex-FX (1) , compared to the prior year quarter.

Net income available to Discovery, Inc. was $156 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.24 .

Total Adjusted OIBDA (2) was $726 million .

Cash provided by operating activities was $811 million and free cash flow(3) was $705 million .



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Dollars in millions, except per share amounts 2021

2020

% Change Ex-FX(1)

2021

2020

% Change Ex-FX(1) Total revenue $ 3,150



$ 2,561



23 % 23 %

$ 9,004



$ 7,785



16 % 14 % Net income available to Discovery, Inc. $ 156



$ 300



(48) %



$ 968



$ 948



2 %

U.S. Networks Adjusted OIBDA 963



951



1 %



2,836



3,029



(6) %

International Networks Adjusted OIBDA (79)



127



NM

NM



287



527



(46) % (43) % Total Adjusted OIBDA(4) $ 726



$ 954



(24) % (24) %

$ 2,680



$ 3,194



(16) % (16) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24



$ 0.44



(45) %



$ 1.46



$ 1.40



4 %

Cash provided by operating activities $ 811



$ 860



(6) %



$ 1,914



$ 2,186



(12) %

Free cash flow $ 705



$ 787



(10) %



$ 1,641



$ 1,896



(13) %

NM: Not Meaningful

Operational Highlights

Ended Q3 with 20 million DTC Subscribers (5) , an increase of 3 million subscribers since the end of Q2.

Generated $425 million of Next Generation Revenues, growth of approximately 100% versus the prior year quarter. (5)

Recently launched discovery+ in Canada and the Philippines ; the app is also now available on Cox Contour TV and Contour Stream Player.

Finalized multi-year U.S. distribution agreements with DirecTV and Verizon.

Successfully broadcast the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, which reached over 372 million people in Europe across TV and digital platforms, and delivered 1.3 billion minutes of Olympics content on our streaming services.

Segment Results

U.S. Networks



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Dollars in millions 2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Advertising $ 991



$ 941



5 %

$ 3,090



$ 2,964



4 % Distribution 841



696



21 %

2,465



2,143



15 % Other 26



22



18 %

82



64



28 % Total revenues $ 1,858



$ 1,659



12 %

$ 5,637



$ 5,171



9 % Costs of revenues, excluding depreciation & amortization 459



445



3 %

1,339



1,334



— % Selling, general & administrative(6) 436



263



66 %

1,462



808



81 % Adjusted OIBDA $ 963



$ 951



1 %

$ 2,836



$ 3,029



(6) %

Third-Quarter 2021

Total U.S. Networks revenues increased 12% to $1,858 million compared to the prior year quarter.

Total operating expenses increased 26% to $895 million compared to the prior year quarter.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 1% to $963 million compared to the prior year quarter.

International Networks



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Dollars in millions 2021

2020

% Change Ex-FX

2021

2020

% Change Ex-FX Advertising $ 467



$ 365



28 % 26 %

$ 1,420



$ 1,017



40 % 32 % Distribution 538



503



7 % 6 %

1,592



1,504



6 % 4 % Other 290



34



NM

NM



363



87



NM

NM

Total revenues $ 1,295



$ 902



44 % 43 %

$ 3,375



$ 2,608



29 % 25 % Costs of revenues, excluding depreciation & amortization 1,072



554



94 % 92 %

2,218



1,389



60 % 52 % Selling, general & administrative(6) 302



221



37 % 32 %

870



692



26 % 19 % Adjusted OIBDA $ (79)



$ 127



NM

NM



$ 287



$ 527



(46) % (43) % NM: Not Meaningful

Third-Quarter 2021

Total International Networks revenues increased 44% to $1,295 million , or 43% ex-FX, compared to the prior year quarter.

Total operating expenses increased 77% to $1,374 million , or 75% ex-FX, compared to the prior year quarter.

Adjusted OIBDA of $(79) million decreased $206 million compared to the prior year quarter, or decreased $205 million ex-FX.

Free Cash Flow

Third quarter 2021 cash provided by operating activities decreased to $811 million from $860 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow decreased to $705 million from $787 million, primarily attributable to higher content spend for our direct-to-consumer platforms and the Olympics, partially offset by improvements in working capital.

Other

Interest Rate Derivative Contracts

In anticipation of the proposed transaction with WarnerMedia, the Company executed various interest rate derivative contracts with a total notional value of $15 billion during the third quarter. The objective of these contracts is to partially mitigate interest rate risk associated with the expected issuance of future debt to finance the cash portion of the proposed WarnerMedia transaction. The contracts did not receive hedging designation for accounting purposes. As such, changes in the fair value of the derivative contracts are recognized in "Other income (expense), net" in the consolidated statements of operations, which could create volatility in "Net income" in the coming quarters until the closing of the proposed transaction with WarnerMedia. The financial impact during the third quarter was $106 million.

2021 Outlook (7)

Discovery may provide forward-looking commentary in connection with this earnings announcement on its quarterly earnings conference call. Details on how to access the audio webcast are included below.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Discovery will host a conference call today, November 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its third quarter 2021 results. To listen to the audio webcast of the earnings call, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Corporate website at https://corporate.discovery.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") provided in this release, the Company has presented Adjusted OIBDA and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, operating income, net income, earnings per diluted share and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Please review the supplemental financial schedules for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

DISCOVERY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Advertising $ 1,458



$ 1,306



$ 4,510



$ 3,981

Distribution 1,379



1,199



4,057



3,647

Other 313



56



437



157

Total revenues 3,150



2,561



9,004



7,785

Costs and expenses:













Costs of revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization 1,529



1,003



3,553



2,731

Selling, general and administrative 944



633



2,947



1,913

Depreciation and amortization 341



341



1,043



1,001

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets —



—



—



38

Restructuring and other charges 7



53



29



75

Gain on disposition —



—



(72)



—

Total costs and expenses 2,821



2,030



7,500



5,758

Operating income 329



531



1,504



2,027

Interest expense, net (159)



(161)



(479)



(485)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (6)



(5)



(10)



(76)

Loss from equity investees, net (9)



(18)



(20)



(62)

Other income (expense), net 78



(28)



255



(92)

Income before income taxes 233



319



1,250



1,312

Income tax (expense) benefit (36)



11



(144)



(275)

Net income 197



330



1,106



1,037

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (32)



(29)



(116)



(82)

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (9)



(1)



(22)



(7)

Net income available to Discovery, Inc. $ 156



$ 300



$ 968



$ 948

Net income per share available to Discovery, Inc. Series A, B and C common stockholders:













Basic $ 0.24



$ 0.44



$ 1.47



$ 1.40

Diluted $ 0.24



$ 0.44



$ 1.46



$ 1.40

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 506



505



503



510

Diluted 663



672



665



677



DISCOVERY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; in millions, except par value)



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,116



$ 2,091

Receivables, net 2,462



2,537

Content rights and prepaid license fees, net 254



532

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 824



970

Total current assets 6,656



6,130

Noncurrent content rights, net 3,688



3,439

Property and equipment, net 1,310



1,206

Goodwill 12,957



13,070

Intangible assets, net 6,784



7,640

Other noncurrent assets 2,923



2,602

Total assets $ 34,318



$ 34,087

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,361



$ 2,190

Deferred revenues 625



557

Current portion of debt 349



335

Total current liabilities 3,335



3,082

Noncurrent portion of debt 14,436



15,069

Deferred income taxes 1,248



1,534

Other noncurrent liabilities 1,901



2,019

Total liabilities 20,920



21,704

Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 358



383

Equity:





Discovery, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Series A-1 convertible preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 8 shares authorized, issued and outstanding —



—

Series C-1 convertible preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 6 shares authorized; 4 and 5 shares issued and outstanding —



—

Series A common stock: $0.01 par value; 1,700 shares authorized; 170 and 163 shares issued; and 169 and 162 shares outstanding 2



2

Series B convertible common stock: $0.01 par value; 100 shares authorized; 7 shares issued and outstanding —



—

Series C common stock: $0.01 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 559 and 547 shares issued; and 330 and 318 shares outstanding 5



5

Additional paid-in capital 11,043



10,809

Treasury stock, at cost: 230 shares (8,244)



(8,244)

Retained earnings 9,522



8,543

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (717)



(651)

Total Discovery, Inc. stockholders' equity 11,611



10,464

Noncontrolling interests 1,429



1,536

Total equity 13,040



12,000

Total liabilities and equity $ 34,318



$ 34,087



DISCOVERY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in millions)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Operating Activities





Net income $ 1,106



$ 1,037

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Content rights amortization and impairment 2,735



2,118

Depreciation and amortization 1,043



1,001

Deferred income taxes (502)



(198)

Share-based compensation expense 134



62

Gain on disposition (72)



—

Equity in losses of equity method investee companies, including cash distributions 57



96

Gain on sale of investments (20)



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt 10



76

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets —



38

Other, net (147)



34

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions:





Receivables, net 44



156

Content rights and payables, net (2,578)



(2,100)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, deferred revenues and other noncurrent liabilities 124



(166)

Foreign currency, prepaid expenses and other assets, net (20)



32

Cash provided by operating activities 1,914



2,186

Investing Activities





Purchases of property and equipment (273)



(290)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments and dissolution of joint venture 498



67

Investments in and advances to equity investments (137)



(141)

(Payments for) proceeds from derivative instruments, net (102)



85

Purchases of investments (103)



(250)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(26)

Other investing activities, net 87



5

Cash used in investing activities (30)



(550)

Financing Activities





Principal repayments of debt, including premiums to par value and discount payment (574)



(2,193)

Borrowings from debt, net of discount and issuance costs —



1,979

Distributions to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (231)



(216)

Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (31)



—

Repurchases of stock —



(741)

Principal repayments of revolving credit facility —



(500)

Borrowings under revolving credit facility —



500

Other financing activities, net 25



(101)

Cash used in financing activities (811)



(1,272)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (69)



40

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,004



404

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,122



1,552

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 3,126



$ 1,956



DISCOVERY, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (unaudited; in millions)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

U.S. Networks

International Networks

Corporate, Inter-segment Eliminations, and Other

Total Net income available to Discovery, Inc.











$ 156

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests











9

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests











32

Income tax expense











36

Other income, net











(78)

Loss from equity investees, net











9

Loss on extinguishment of debt











6

Interest expense, net











159

Operating income (loss) $ 738



$ (174)



$ (235)



$ 329

Depreciation and amortization 222



90



29



341

Employee share-based compensation —



—



36



36

Restructuring and other charges 4



4



(1)



7

Transaction and integration costs —



—



13



13

Inter-segment eliminations (1)



1



—



—

Adjusted OIBDA $ 963



$ (79)



$ (158)



$ 726







Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

U.S. Networks

International Networks

Corporate, Inter-segment Eliminations, and Other

Total Net income available to Discovery, Inc.











$ 300

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests











1

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests











29

Income tax benefit











(11)

Other expense, net











28

Loss from equity investees, net











18

Loss on extinguishment of debt











5

Interest expense, net











161

Operating income (loss) $ 696



$ 21



$ (186)



$ 531

Depreciation and amortization 225



93



23



341

Employee share-based compensation —



—



29



29

Restructuring and other charges 29



13



11



53

Inter-segment eliminations 1



—



(1)



—

Adjusted OIBDA $ 951



$ 127



$ (124)



$ 954



DISCOVERY, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (unaudited; in millions)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

U.S. Networks

International Networks

Corporate, Inter-segment Eliminations, and Other

Total Net income available to Discovery, Inc.











$ 968

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests











22

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests











116

Income tax expense











144

Other income, net











(255)

Loss from equity investees, net











20

Loss on extinguishment of debt











10

Interest expense, net











479

Operating income (loss) $ 2,241



$ (30)



$ (707)



$ 1,504

Depreciation and amortization 671



281



91



1,043

Employee share-based compensation (1)



—



125



124

Restructuring and other charges 5



24



—



29

Transaction and integration costs —



4



48



52

Inter-segment eliminations (3)



3



—



—

(Gain) loss on disposition (77)



5



—



(72)

Adjusted OIBDA $ 2,836



$ 287



$ (443)



$ 2,680







Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

U.S. Networks

International Networks

Corporate, Inter-segment Eliminations, and Other

Total Net income available to Discovery, Inc.











$ 948

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests











7

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests











82

Income tax expense











275

Other expense, net











92

Loss from equity investees, net











62

Loss on extinguishment of debt











76

Interest expense, net











485

Operating income (loss) $ 2,309



$ 213



$ (495)



$ 2,027

Depreciation and amortization 676



259

66



1,001

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets —



38

—



38

Employee share-based compensation —



—



53



53

Restructuring and other charges 41



17



17



75

Inter-segment eliminations 3



—



(3)



—

Adjusted OIBDA $ 3,029



$ 527



$ (362)



$ 3,194



DISCOVERY, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAIL (unaudited; in millions)

CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

$ Change % Change

2021

2020

$ Change % Change Cash provided by operating activities $ 811



$ 860



$ (49)

(6) %

$ 1,914



$ 2,186



$ (272)

(12) % Purchases of property and equipment (106)



(73)



(33)

(45) %

(273)



(290)



17

6 % Free cash flow $ 705



$ 787



$ (82)

(10) %

$ 1,641



$ 1,896



$ (255)

(13) %

Definitions and Sources

(1) Methodology for Calculating Growth Rates Excluding the Impact of Currency Effects: The impact of exchange rates on our business is an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons of our results. For example, our international revenues are favorably impacted as the U.S. dollar weakens relative to other foreign currencies, and unfavorably impacted as the U.S. dollar strengthens relative to other foreign currencies. We believe the presentation of results on a constant currency basis ("ex-FX"), in addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information about our operating performance because the presentation ex-FX excludes the effects of foreign currency volatility and highlights our core operating results. The presentation of results on a constant currency basis should be considered in addition to, but not a substitute for, measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

The ex-FX change represents the percentage change on a period-over-period basis adjusted for foreign currency impacts. The ex-FX change is calculated as the difference between the current year amounts translated at a baseline rate, which is a spot rate for each of our currencies determined early in the fiscal year as part of our forecasting process (the "2021 Baseline Rate"), and the prior year amounts translated at the same 2021 Baseline Rate.

In addition, consistent with the assumption of a constant currency environment, our ex-FX results exclude the impact of our foreign currency hedging activities, as well as realized and unrealized foreign currency transaction gains and losses. Results on a constant currency basis, as we present them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

(2) Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA Excluding the Impact of Currency Effects: The Company evaluates the operating performance of its segments based on financial measures such as revenues and Adjusted OIBDA. Adjusted OIBDA is defined as operating income excluding: (i) employee share-based compensation, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) restructuring and other charges, (iv) certain impairment charges, (v) gains and losses on business and asset dispositions, (vi) certain inter-segment eliminations related to production studios, (vii) third-party transaction and integration costs, and (viii) other items impacting comparability.

The Company uses this measure to assess the operating results and performance of its segments, perform analytical comparisons, identify strategies to improve performance, and allocate resources to each segment. The Company believes Adjusted OIBDA is relevant to investors because it allows them to analyze the operating performance of each segment using the same metric management uses.

The Company excludes share-based compensation, restructuring and other charges, certain impairment charges, gains and losses on business and asset dispositions and acquisition and integration costs from the calculation of Adjusted OIBDA due to their impact on comparability between periods. The Company also excludes the depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, as these amounts do not represent cash payments in the current reporting period. Certain corporate expenses and inter-segment eliminations related to production studios are excluded from segment results to enable executive management to evaluate segment performance based upon the decisions of segment executives. Adjusted OIBDA should be considered in addition to, but not a substitute for, operating income, net income, and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Refer to the comments in footnote 1 for the methodology used to calculate growth rates excluding foreign currency effects.

(3) Free Cash Flow: The Company defines free cash flow as cash flow from operations less acquisitions of property and equipment. The Company believes free cash flow is an important indicator for management and investors of the Company's liquidity, including its ability to reduce debt, make strategic investments, and return capital to stockholders.

(4) Financial Highlights Table: This table presents a selection of the Company's financial results. Because the table as shown excludes the "Corporate, Inter-segment Eliminations, and Other" operating segment, the row "Total Adjusted OIBDA" will not foot as presented in the table.

(5) Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Definitions:

Next Generation Revenues: Subscription and advertising revenues generated from the Company's DTC products, as well as revenues from TV Everywhere, our GO applications and other digital properties.

Direct-to-Consumer Subscriber: A subscription is 1) a subscription to a direct-to-consumer product for which we have recognized subscription revenue from a direct-to-consumer platform; 2) a subscription received through wholesale arrangements in which we receive a fee for the distribution of our direct-to-consumer platforms, as well as subscriptions provided directly or through third-party platforms; and 3) a subscription recognized by certain joint venture partners and affiliated parties. We may refer to the aggregate number of subscriptions across our direct-to-consumer services as subscribers. A subscriber is only counted if they are on a paying status and excludes users on free trials. At the end of each quarter, we include the actual number of users that rolled to pay up to seven days immediately following quarter end.

(6) SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses exclude employee share-based compensation and third-party transaction and integration costs.

(7) 2021 Outlook: Discovery does not expect to be able to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP forward-looking commentary to comparable GAAP measures as, at this time, the Company cannot determine the occurrence or impact of the adjustments, such as the effect of future changes in foreign currency exchange rates or future acquisitions or divestitures that would be excluded from such GAAP measures.

