Easterseals National Board Elects New Officers And Members At Recent Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals is pleased to announce that its national board of directors recently elected a new slate of officers and six new members committed to its purpose of leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access for the one in four Americans living with disability today.

Easterseals logo

"Easterseals is honored to have the commitment of exceptional volunteer leaders whose diverse expertise and insight will help inform our work in services delivery and advocacy to enrich education, enhance healthcare, expand employment, and elevate community for people with disabilities, including veterans and seniors, as well as their families," said Easterseals National Board Chair Dr. Catherine Alicia Georges. "I am personally delighted to welcome such a strong group of new officers and board members with whom I look forward to serving in the coming years."

The new slate of officers elected to serve a two-year term includes:

1 st Vice Chair: Dr. Nicole Cooper , DrPH, MPH, Senior Vice President of UnitedHealth Group

2 nd Vice Chair: Glenn Henderson , former CEO of AFC Worldwide

Treasurer: Joan Rockey , Chief Financial Officer for The Mather Group

Secretary: Tetiana Anderson , CEO of Brown Paper Bag Media, LLC.

Re-elected to a three-year term:

Patricia Halper , CFA, Investment Executive, Global Family Office and Private Investment Offices, Northern Trust

New members elected to a three-year term include:

Wanda Hill , RPh, J.D., Vice President, U.S. Regulatory Affairs, GlaxoSmithKline

Pooja Rahman , MBA, J.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, Protective Life Corporation

Dr. Kaveh Safavi , M.D., J.D., Senior Managing Director, Accenture Health

Shivani Vora , MBA, Managing Director and Head of Innovation, Accenture North America

Genevieve M. "Genny" Winter, former Shell executive

Dr. Michael Wirth-Davis , DPA, President and CEO, Goodwill Easterseals Minnesota, and Adjunct Professor at the Humphrey Institute of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota

Dr. Georges added: "On behalf of the board, I would like to express our gratitude to Nancy Goguen who has provided visionary leadership for the staff and board as our board chair since 2018. We look forward to Nancy's continuing service and counsel as she assumes the role of Immediate Past Chair."

"We are also grateful to valued national board members who have concluded their service including Joseph Kern, former Darden executive, whose board service spans more than a dozen years including Immediate Past Chair from 2018 to 2021, culminating in being named a Lifetime Board Member in 2020," Georges continued. "We thank John Pfeiffer for his six years of board service whom we are delighted to name an Honorary Board Member."

James Bee from Morgan Stanley and Michelle Belknap, President and CEO of Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain, were also recognized for their board service throughout the years.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services.

For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted.

Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today.

Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Easterseals