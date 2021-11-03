NCIA Presents 7th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo in San Francisco, CA December 15 - 17, 2021

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cannabis Industry Association ("NCIA"), the largest and oldest national trade association advancing the interests of the cannabis industry, presents the 7th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo December 15 - 17, 2021 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Cannabis industry leaders and advocates Troy Datcher, Rachael Rapinoe, Anna Symonds and Marvin Washington will be presenting as keynote speakers over the course of the three-day event.

NCIA's Cannabis Business Summit & Expo is the industry's most influential national B2B trade show and the only event to present an exclusive lineup of education, exhibitors and experiences under one roof. #CannaBizSummit 2021 will showcase over 125 speakers , more than 80 education sessions, and 300-plus exhibitors . What's more, event attendees including licensed retailers, cultivators, cannabis industry business owners, and consumer enthusiasts from across the country will have the opportunity to foster meaningful connections with fellow professionals at mixers and happy hours.

Speakers & Education

The Summit & Expo will feature four keynote speakers : Troy Datcher, Rachael Rapinoe, Anna Symonds, and Marvin Washington.

Focusing on paving the way for a cannabis legacy rooted in equity, justice and access, CEO Troy Datcher helms The Parent Company, a cannabis business for the post-prohibition era. Together with Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, The Parent Company combines top-tier operations with leading voices in pop culture and social impact. In this groundbreaking keynote in conversation with MARY Magazine founder Adrian Farquharson , Troy Datcher will share his personal stories and enlighten attendees on his work to make an impact in cannabis.

Rachael Rapinoe , Anna Symonds and Marvin Washington , professional athletes and cannabis leaders from Athletes for CARE, will present the second keynote, with entrepreneur Jim McAlpine as the moderator, to discuss the responsibilities that activists hold and the positive impact of cannabis in not only sports but our community as a whole. This panel will cover topics ranging from the progression and acceptance of cannabis in sports to how athletes can establish businesses and brands. Rapinoe and Symonds will share how athletes can have a major impact on cannabis policy, as evidenced by their success in the cannabis space.

BLOOM, A Cannabis Brands Experience - NEW!

This year's event includes the exciting debut of BLOOM , a "show within a show" highlighting a uniquely immersive sensory experience for attendees, allowing them to see, touch and smell products from dozens of brands specializing in flower, vapor, pre-roll, oils, edibles, and more. These exhibitors will be showcased in a specially designed, exciting-to-navigate neighborhood setting. Retailers, distributors and infused product manufacturers with a valid, active license are welcome to attend BLOOM and the Exhibit Hall for free with event registration. Enthusiasts over the age of 21 are invited to explore BLOOM and the Exhibit Hall with expo-only registration.

CannaVest West & International Cannabis Bar Association

Running concurrently alongside #CannaBizSummit, CannaVest West is the only national trade association-sponsored investment forum that connects cannabis companies to accredited investors. In addition, the International Cannabis Bar Association Program (INCBA) is set to present five hours of education, with 5 CLE credits available for attorneys, across the two days, centered on the latest intelligence from the world of cannabis business attorneys and law.

A Landmark Anniversary

The location of this year's #CannaBizSummit was selected for its landmark significance within the cannabis space. Not only is San Francisco a cornerstone of the California market, representing the gateway to the Emerald Triangle, the largest cannabis-producing region in the U.S., but it is also the epicenter of the reform movement. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the 1991 "Proposition P" ballot initiative that legalized medical cannabis in San Francisco, and the 25th Anniversary of California's landmark Proposition 215.

From education to investment, exhibitors to sensorial experiences, there is something exciting and essential for attendees from all aspects of the cannabis industry at #CannaBizSummit.

"This year's Cannabis Business Summit and Expo is set to be an event unlike any other, with attendees fully immersed in the world of top-tier, innovative cannabis brands and educational sessions from our exceptional keynote speakers and industry thought leaders," says Aaron Smith, Chief Executive Officer of NCIA.

"25 years after California made medical cannabis legal, it is only fitting that NCIA is hosting the best and brightest of our now booming industry in San Francisco this December. I am overjoyed about our return to in-person events and we look forward to welcoming the community to our unmatched event experience."

All tickets can be purchased online via the registration page . For more information about the 7th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo, visit the website and join NCIA today.

To register for media passes, please visit the Media Inquiries page and reach out to nciarsvp@mattio.com.

About The National Cannabis Industry Association

Founded in 2010, NCIA is the oldest, largest and most effective trade association representing legal cannabis businesses. We are committed to promoting the growth of a responsible, sustainable, and inclusive cannabis industry and work for a favorable social, economic, and regulatory environment for that industry throughout the United States.

Our membership comprises hundreds of forward-thinking businesses and tens-of-thousands of cannabis professionals from coast to coast. NCIA is leading the charge to protect the legal cannabis industry, defend our state laws and advance federal policy reforms. Successful businesses are joining NCIA every day to become stronger, smarter, and more prosperous by working together to defend and expand the responsible cannabis industry.

