Pudu Robotics Launches Free Trial of PuduBot Food Delivery Robot in Texas for a Limited Time Only

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Pudu Robotics , the global leader in commercial service robots, has today opened registrations for a free trial of PuduBot, an intelligent food delivery robot, for businesses in Dallas, Texas. The one-week trial is available to restaurants, cafes, hotels, offices, hospitals, and other catering operators for a limited time only.

Registrations are now open (click here to apply). Businesses should submit their expression of interest before November 23 to be eligible for the one-week trial. The campaign will end on December 8.

Texas is grappling with an extended labor shortage as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, undesirable shift hours, and low wages for service workers. As one of the fastest-growing areas in the state, more than 18,000 jobs were listed in the Dallas urban metro area in July alone -- yet many roles are going unfilled. In light of staff shortages, food delivery robots like PuduBot are a viable alternative for businesses seeking to fill vacant roles while improving employee satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Elegant and functional, PuduBot has been specially designed to work in restaurants and provide help to wait staff. The robot is equipped with Pudu Robotics' new SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology, which enables it to move around smoothly and self-reliantly with great accuracy in mixed environments. What's more, PuduBot features a revolutionary 3D obstacle avoidance technology for faster perception and safer delivery to ensure that employees, guests, and equipment remain secure at all times. Thanks to its high level of precision, as many as 100 robots can be used in a single setting. Moreover, the robot keeps staff and diners safe with contactless delivery during COVID-19.

With a sleek form factor and well-balanced design, PuduBot enhances modern catering environments with its premium appearance. The robot can adapt to a variety of service tasks thanks to its 7-layer modular design concept, which features freely customizable modules, easy-to-clean trays, and a flexible dish cover. Whether it's champagne bottles or mouth-watering desserts, PuduBot caters to multiple meal delivery modes and ensures items are always presented in an appropriate, stylish manner.

Beyond form and function, PuduBot inspires a high level of service with its outstanding approach to intelligent interaction. The robot communicates with diners by voice -- greeting them, taking food to their tables, and even singing "Happy Birthday". These features, combined with friendly-looking facial expressions on its display, lend it a charismatic and engaging personality that captivates guests throughout their meal.

Since its launch, Pudu Robotics has showcased PuduBot in a number of large-scale exhibitions, including the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). PuduBot has also garnered attention from multiple mainstream media publications, such as CNN and BBC News, and even received Germany's coveted "Best of the Best" Red Dot Design Award for its innovation and design prowess. The free trial of the PuduBot is the first of its kind offered by Pudu Robotics, as it seeks to bring efficient and intelligent commercial service robot technology to more businesses across the U.S.

