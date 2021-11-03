This National Stress Awareness Day R3SET Urges People To Check In On Their Holiday Stress Levels R3SET Botanical Stress Supplements Invites People to Master Their Stress as We Enter Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R3SET®, is urging people to stop and evaluate their stress levels and visit R3SET for their top five tips on stress management, this National Stress Awareness Day. As a brand focused on destigmatizing stress and starting an honest conversation around coping and managing stress, R3SET understands that the holidays trigger peak stressors and urge people to put a stress management routine in place ahead of time.

R3SET is an innovative botanical stress supplement that helps make stress less stressful through their daytime, CALM, and nighttime, UNWIND, routine*. R3SET also offers subscription services, complete with a 14-day email program in stress mastery, featuring daily stress management tips, educational articles, and expert insights.

"National Stress Awareness Day is a great moment in time to stop, breathe, and reflect and on the stressors, you might be facing daily," said Dr. Eric First, Co-Founder of R3SET and a Fellow of the American Institute of Stress. "The holidays are a particularly stressful period, adding on top of that a pandemic and everyday stressors, it's crucial to implement stress management practices now, that will carry you through the holidays and help you reset for 2022."

R3SET's approach to stress support is not to extinguish, but to conquer stress holistically by utilizing ancient ingredients, like ashwagandha and valerian root, combined with modern technology to create a product that helps one stay calm to focus on the day and helps you naturally fall and stay asleep at night.*

The physical and emotional effects of stress can affect three main body systems: nervous, endocrine, and immune. When a person is stressed, these systems that normally work in harmony are thrown off balance which can lead to both chronic physical and emotional effects if the stress persists. In one capsule, R3SET combines a unique blend of natural and active botanicals carefully chosen to provide the most complete stress solution by supporting the balance of these systems.*

During a recent R3SET 2021 consumer survey study1, results found that 45% of people feel hopeful, happy, and optimistic about the immediate future, despite the current state of stress. As far as stressors go, results found that 37% of people are stressed about Finances and Work, followed by 32% of people stressed about Societal Issues, both of which are heightened during the holidays. However, results also showed that nearly 44% of participants were stressed about having less time with family and maintaining a work-life balance. The holidays often mean increased time with family, hopefully acting as a calming agent.

To build on this further, a study by the Harvard Business Review showed that 44% of people were stressed during the holidays; the American Psychological Association found that 38% of people say their stress increases during the holidays.

R3SET currently offers two products, CALM and UNWIND. R3SET CALM helps you stay calm to focus on your day,* and R3SET UNWIND helps you naturally fall and stay asleep at night.* According to the R3SET in-home use survey mentioned above[1], three out of four people felt calmer and slept better after using R3SET.

To learn more and discover R3SET's top five to manage stress, please visit the website at www.r3set.com to sign up via email and subscribe, or join the social media conversation on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @getR3SET. R3SET is available at Target nationwide.

R3SET is proudly manufactured in the USA, derived from natural active botanicals, non-drowsy and caffeine and melatonin free.

ABOUT R3SET ®

R3SET is a botanical stress supplement that helps make stress less stressful. R3SET works on the three-body systems that are most impacted by stress – nervous, endocrine, and immune – to provide the most complete stress solution.* R3SET's mission is to empower people to master their stress by providing a holistic toolkit of scientifically validated non-stigmatizing products, techniques, education, and services. R3SET was formulated by stress experts using twelve natural and active botanicals collectively backed by more than 200 scientific studies. R3SET is proudly manufactured in the USA, vegan, gluten-free, GMO-free, melatonin-free, caffeine-free, and made with natural colors. For more information, please visit www.r3set.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1. R3SET Consumer Survey Study, 2021, data on file.

2. Princeton Consumer Research, Inc., Princeton, NJ., Survey conducted in 2020, data on file

For more information, please contact CURICH|WEISS. James Curich Stephanie Anger

james@curichweiss.com anger@curichweiss.com

917-868-0198 602-405-1539

View original content:

SOURCE R3SET