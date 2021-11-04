KUDO, A Leader In Multilingual Meetings, Integrates With Microsoft Teams To Break Language Barriers For Global Teams Users

Teams users will be able to access KUDO's on-demand multilingual interpretation solution from their current platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KUDO, a multilingual web conferencing leading platform with human-powered simultaneous interpreting has integrated its platform with Microsoft Teams, providing benefits of each platform in one place. The integration will provide customers the opportunity for real-time interpretation of 200+ spoken and sign languages, adding KUDO to any Teams meeting from the Microsoft AppSource.

Integration of KUDO multilingual platform in Microsoft Teams

"Current and prospective customers frequently ask to use our platform inside Microsoft Teams. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our multilingual meeting expertise to Teams, furthering our mission of driving global inclusivity through a diverse range of spoken and sign languages," noted Fardad Zabetian, CEO and Co-founder of KUDO.

With the native integration, clients will be able to add KUDO's language selector to any Teams meeting, enabling participants to listen and engage in their preferred language. Additionally, meeting hosts can streamline event logistics through on-demand interpreter booking, by tapping into KUDO's network of 12,000+ professional conference interpreters. The integration will support up to 32 languages and 20,000 participants per meeting, enhancing the Teams user experience by making multilingual meetings accessible and easy to implement in their preferred work environment.

"Integrating a human-powered remote interpreting solution to Microsoft Teams enables Microsoft Teams users with a global communication tool that enhances collaboration and fosters better understanding in the workplace. As we look for innovative solutions to empower people and organizations navigating the digital workplace, KUDO offers a seamless solution to connect people and improve accessibility," says Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President Modern Work, Microsoft .

To access the full functionality and benefits, clients will need to have an active Teams and KUDO subscription. For more information and to access the new integration, visit www.kudoway.com

About KUDO: KUDO is a multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of on-demand conference interpreters. Accessible from anywhere, on any device, KUDO redefines possibilities in global communication. More info at www.kudoway.com

SOURCE KUDO, Inc.