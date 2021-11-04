Teamsters Local 264 Calls Out Dairy Lies

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 264 is calling out Saputo Dairy, parent company of Friendship Dairy, for false statements it made to the public yesterday regarding bargaining.

"We are committed to continuing negotiations in good faith to reach a new collective agreement for our valued workers and to resolve outstanding items with union representatives," the company said in a public statement.

"The fact of the matter is that we still have not received dates from the company as to when they want to return to negotiations," said Darrin Ziemba, Local 264 Recording Secretary. "Furthermore, we have had to file multiple unfair labor practices against the company for unlawful activity during this strike and the lead up to it. The bottom line is that if the company is committed to continuing negotiations in good faith, we need to see a change in behavior."

Teamsters Local 264 represents over 4,000 workers in the private and public sector throughout upstate New York. For more information, go to http://www.teamsters264.org/

