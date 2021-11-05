Denver Mayor Declares "Southwest Airlines Day" To Celebrate 15 Years Of Southwest Service In The Mile High City

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today joins in celebrating a milestone of serving Denver as Mayor Michael B. Hancock officially declares Nov. 5, 2021, as "Southwest Airlines Day" in the city. Today's proclamation comes as Southwest®, along with the Denver International Airport (DEN), released a new study showcasing the economic impact the airline generates for the entire state of Colorado.

First having landed at Denver International Airport on Jan. 3, 2006, Southwest has since grown to become the preferred airline of Denver travelers starting or ending their trips in the Mile High City, offering more than 240 flights a day during peak travel seasons to nearly 90 destinations nonstop. In the 15 years since first touching down in Denver, Southwest has exponentially grown its local workforce and is now one of the region's largest employers with more than 4,400 People who deliver famous Southwest Hospitality to thousands of travelers passing through DEN every day.

The airline's economic impact reaches well beyond the runways and into communities throughout the state. The economic impact study found in 2019 Southwest Airlines' Denver operation supported:

More than 77,000 jobs throughout Colorado

Nearly $4 billion in wages for Coloradans

$7.1 billion contribution to the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

$12.3 billion in total economic output throughout Colorado

Source: InterVISTAS Consulting Inc., Economic Impact of Southwest Airlines at Denver International Airport in 2019.

Southwest Airlines' Economic Impact in Denver

To read the full report, and view historical photos of Southwest in Denver, visit the Southwest Airlines Newsroom.

"We're grateful to Southwest for their continued commitment to Denver and their sustained emphasis on connecting the Mile High City to every corner of our country," said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. "Their growth in Denver has helped fuel our economy, creating thousands of jobs for our city and state. It is my pleasure to declare today Southwest Airlines Day."

More than an Airline

Southwest is more than an airline, it is a thread throughout the fabric that keeps communities together. The carrier's local workforce consistently shows their Heart by giving back to the community to make the Denver region a better place for all. During the 15 years of service, Southwest has invested more than $7.5 million through travel and cash contributions among nearly 2,500 organizations, and its Employees have volunteered more than 62,000 hours for 1,600 organizations throughout the Denver area.

"The power of our People and their Mile High Heart set Southwest apart from other airlines serving Denver. We're humble and grateful to the entire Denver region for supporting Southwest the past 15 years, as we've grown to become the preferred airline of the Denver-area traveler," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Today's celebration serves as a testament to the dedication of our Customers, our People, and our community partners that continue choosing us to connect them to the people and places important in their lives."

"Southwest does an amazing job of connecting our companies and talented workforce to destinations across the country," said J. J. Ament, president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. "We're also grateful for its engagement in the community including the volunteer hours and resources it dedicates toward great causes, while also championing issues important to the success of the greater Denver region. Southwest is a shining example of what we mean by 'corporate citizenship.'"

Preparing for the Future in Denver

Southwest continues to invest in infrastructure projects to support its planned growth in Denver. This week, the airline began operating out of its new ticket counter area, located near its previous space on the east side of Level 6 in the Jeppesen Terminal. The new area is part of the first phase of DEN's Great Hall Project. Additionally, the airline is on schedule to open a new maintenance hangar in the first quarter of 2022, which will support its Denver-based Technical Operations Employees. The airline also is preparing to expand its footprint within the C Concourse. In the first half of 2022, Southwest anticipates operating from the first operational gates of a 16-gate expansion project. The project will give Southwest the ability to operate out of 40 gates at DEN, the most number of gates in one airport for Southwest.

Growing throughout Colorado

The success of Southwest's service in Denver allowed it to expand throughout the state. Southwest now carries more originating Colorado Customers than any airline in the state1. In March 2021, Southwest became Colorado Springs' largest airline when it began serving the city with 13 daily nonstop departures to five destinations. Once seasonal service for Steamboat Springs (Hayden) and Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte) has expanded to year-round service, giving travelers from around the country more access to outdoor recreation and business-related opportunities throughout the Centennial State, and giving residents in these Colorado communities more access to Southwest's network of 121 destinations across North America.

1Based on U.S. DOT O&D Survey for Q2 2021

Southwest Celebrates Denver with 30% Off Flights!

As a way to celebrate "Southwest Airlines Day" in Denver, the airline is thanking its Denver Customers with a special gift. Customers can book travel from/to Denver with the promotion code HEART4DEN, good for 30% off all Denver flights! Travel must be booked between today (Nov. 5, 2021) through Nov. 8, 2021, for travel between Jan. 5 through March 2, 2022, for bookings originating or terminating in Denver. *See complete terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com/HEART4DEN.

Special Sale for Denver

The Southwest flight schedule currently is open through April 24, 2022. To view and book flights, visit Southwest.com today.

Bringing Mile High Heart to Downtown Denver

Southwest also announced today that it is bringing more Mile High Heart to the heart of Downtown Denver for the upcoming winter season. The airline is proud to partner with the Downtown Denver Partnership as the official airline and presenting sponsor of the Downtown Denver Rink, a beloved tradition for Coloradans throughout the winter.

The Rink is located in the heart of Downtown Denver at Skyline Park. It's open daily between Nov. 24, 2021, and Feb. 20, 2022. Visit DowntownDenver.com to learn more.

Terms and Conditions

*The 30% promotion code savings is valid for one-way or round trip Wanna Get Away®, Anytime, and Business Select® fares booked on Southwest.com® or swabiz.com from Nov. 5, 2021, through Nov. 8, 2021 ("Booking Period") for flights originating or terminating in Denver (DEN) or Colorado Springs (COS) and flown between Jan. 5, 2022, through March 2, 2022 ("Travel Period"). The promotion code savings is applied before government taxes and fees. Enter the promotion code HEART4DEN or WANNAGOCOS in the Promo Code box when booking. The offer is valid only for reservations originating or terminating in Denver or Colorado Springs. While selecting your flights, the discount will be visible as a strike-through of the original fare. After selecting your flights, savings are reflected in the base fare when entering the multiuse promotion code HEART4DEN or WANNAGOCOS in the Promo Code box on Southwest.com and swabiz.com when booking during the Booking Period. Please note that the DOT requires advertised fares to include all government taxes and fees; however, this promotion code savings applies to the base fare only.

The discount is valid on new reservations only. The discount will apply only for flights booked within the Travel Period. If one direction of the trip is outside the Travel Period and one is within the Travel Period, only the portion of travel falling within the Travel Period will be discounted. Changes made to the itinerary after purchase will eliminate qualifications for this promotion and will result in forfeiture of the promotion code savings. The discount is only valid with the provided promotion code and is not combinable with other promotion codes or fares. All reward travel is subject to taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way trip. Applicable taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges can vary significantly based on your arrival and departure destination. The payment of any taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges is the responsibility of the Passenger and must be paid at the time reward travel is booked with a credit card, travel fund, or Southwest gift card.

The offer is not redeemable for cash, and may not be used in conjunction with other special offers, or toward the purchase of a gift card or previously-booked flight, or change to a previously-booked flight. The discount is only valid on Southwest.com and swabiz.com and is not valid on Group Travel or Southwest Vacations®, fares booked via our Southwest Partner Services API or through Global Distribution Systems, or special fares, such as military and government fares.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 51st year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by nearly 54,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. both on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29. Southwest will begin service to Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7; and Syracuse on Nov. 14.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.

Southwest Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/SOUTHWEST AIRLINES)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.