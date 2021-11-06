HOFFA: PASSAGE OF INFRASTRUCTURE BILL WILL CREATE MILLIONS OF GOOD-PAYING JOBS

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on the House's passage of a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill yesterday that would invest and rebuild in essential networks that will grow jobs.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"After years of inaction, Democrats and Republicans came together to approve important legislation that will boost necessary transportation, electrical and water networks that will create good-paying jobs and bring the nation's economy into the 21st century. I want to thank the Biden administration and congressional leaders for all their hard work to get this done.

"Previously, elected officials have only talked about infrastructure investment but done little about it. But now the traveling public as well as those do the work to keep the nation's roads, rails and bridges up-and-running have reason for hope.

"This bill will modernize essential transportation systems – all critical parts of America's supply chain. Teamsters work each day in every part of this supply chain and know firsthand that our transportation infrastructure has been neglected for too long."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Ted Gotsch, (703) 899-0869

tgotsch@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters