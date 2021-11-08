Chemours Launches School Partnership Program, ChemFEST

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company, today launched the Chemours Future of Engineering, Science, Trades and Technology (ChemFEST) school partnership program. To champion change toward a more diverse science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workforce, Chemours will invest in under-resourced middle schools in its footprint communities around the world to ensure that younger students are exposed to STEM education early on. This is critical as research shows that proficiency and interest in STEM are most influential when initiated before students reach high school and begin choosing their courses.

"At Chemours, we're dedicated to investing in communities where we operate and leading the way on social responsibility for our industry. ChemFEST is one of the many ways we're living our commitments by ensuring more students from more backgrounds are exposed to, excited by, and interested in STEM early on in their educational journey. With every school and student we reach we're nurturing a more capable, inclusive, and diverse future STEM workforce that will be ready for the more than 800,000 openings for jobs in STEM-related fields over the next 20 years," said Mark Newman, president and chief executive officer of Chemours. "I'm extremely proud of ChemFEST, the dedication of Chemours employees around the world to vibrant communities, and to our commitment to helping shape a better world through the power of our chemistry."

As part of the ChemFEST school partnership program unveiling, Chemours announced the first two anchor schools to join the program. EastSide Charter School and Serviam Girls Academy – both located near Chemours' Wilmington, Delaware headquarters – will receive multi-year financial support for STEM learning activities, lab equipment, or other needed resources, in addition to, a range of volunteer and program collaborations with Chemours employees. As part of its commitment, Chemours will donate $4 million to become the named benefactor for EastSide's new 24,000 square foot community STEM facility, expected to be completed by summer 2023. It will also fund a $250,000 Chemours STEM Discovery Capstone Program for eighth grade students at Serviam focused on STEM enrichment and a project-based learning approach that will begin at the start of the 2022 school year and continue over four years.

"In 2020, Chemours committed to developing a school partnership program as part of our diversity action plan and Corporate Responsibility Commitments," said Alvenia Scarborough, senior vice president, corporate communications and chief brand officer at Chemours. "We believe that when words become actions is when real change happens. We're excited about ChemFEST and the chance to deepen our connections to the communities where Chemours' people live, work and play while also nurturing the next generation of STEM professionals from those same areas."

The ChemFEST school partnership model will be customized to meet the needs of each school and local community where Chemours operates. All programs will include multi-year financial support as part of Chemours' Corporate Responsibility Commitment goal to invest $50 million to create and sustain vibrant communities. The time, talent, financial resources and expertise of Chemours and its employees will be used to help meet each school's needs with the goal of engaging and inspiring the next generation of STEM professionals.

To learn more about Chemours' ChemFEST school partnership program, visit www.chemours.com/chemfest.

Chemours Future of Engineering, Science, Trades & Technology (ChemFEST) School Partnership Program

