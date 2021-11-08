Fusion Academy's Personalized Education Model Coming to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Education Group will bring its one teacher to one student learning model to middle and high schoolers in Minneapolis this upcoming January when it opens its first campus located in Edina. Families and education professionals are invited to attend two upcoming events to learn more about Fusion's personalized approach to education.

"Families here will join tens of thousands of families across the country who for nearly three decades have trusted Fusion Academy with their children's education because of our personalized and accredited program," said Jeff Poole, President of Fusion Academy. "Every time we bring Fusion to a new area, students immerse in it and flourish."

Founded in San Diego, California in 1989, Fusion Academy's approach to learning is grounded in its one-to-one model of one teacher to one student, with different teachers for different classes. Fusion has campuses across the country. When its doors open early next year, Fusion Academy Minneapolis will be the 63rd campus and the national educator's first campus in Minnesota.

"The pandemic put the spotlight on how students learn. It gave parents a better understanding of the importance of the parent teacher relationship, and it heightened an appreciation for the importance of balancing the social and emotional needs of students with the academics," Poole said. "That balance is the foundation of our program."

Fusion teachers personalize instruction for student strengths, interests, and learning preferences. Schedules are also customized so students take classes at a time of day that works best for them. Athletes, actors, and students with extracurricular passions can schedule school around their life instead of the other way around. Other students who attend Fusion include gifted or accelerated students, students with mild learning differences such as dyslexia, or those seeking a more personalized learning experience.

Fusion Academy Minneapolis will host two events for education professionals, and families and community members interested in the new school.

Tuesday November 9 , from noon to 1 p.m. , Fusion Academy Minneapolis Director of Outreach Linda Roslansky will hold a virtual professional networking event for education and therapeutic professionals. Participants can learn more about Fusion and broaden their community referral networks. Registration can be found , from, Fusion Academy Minneapolis Director of Outreachwill hold a virtual professional networking event for education and therapeutic professionals. Participants can learn more about Fusion and broaden their community referral networks. Registration can be found here

Wednesday, November 10 , from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. , at the Hughes Pavilion, at 7449 France Avenue South, Edina . Interested families can meet the Minneapolis team and learn more about Fusion's Love, Motivate, Teach model. Light refreshments will be served. Registration can be completed , from, at the Hughes Pavilion, at 7449 France Avenue South,. Interested families can meet theteam and learn more about Fusion's Love, Motivate, Teach model. Light refreshments will be served. Registration can be completed here

Fusion's approach ensures students are better prepared academically, socially, and emotionally for their future. Fusion Academy student surveys show dramatic increases in academic engagement, positive relationships, and emotional support:

95% of students report being academically engaged at Fusion, up from 47% at their previous school

93% of students report having positive relationships at Fusion, up from 37% before enrolling.

87% of students reported that they received the emotional support they needed within their first three months at Fusion, up from 27% before enrolling.

"Fusion is unique in so many ways, it's something you really need to see to believe," said Fusion Academy Minneapolis Head of School Meghan Bennett. "No one does school like us. We start with students and build a journey that is theirs and theirs alone."

Fusion Academy utilizes an array of assessment tools to create a custom learning roadmap for students. Upon enrollment Fusion students take two assessments Measures of Academy Progress (MAP®) and Mindprint, which help students understand both their level of mastery, as well as how they process information, how their memory works, and how they reason.

"These tools help us understand where students are both academically and how they learn; together they concretely empower the student and teacher," said Jacob Phillips, Regional Director of Admissions. "When we bring forth a clear journey for families who have often spent years in education settings that have not worked, a remarkable chapter of student learning begins. This transformation is why Fusion is so well-regarded by school counselors, education consultants and therapists, whom we are grateful to for their consistent student referrals."

Like traditional schools, every Fusion campus fosters social interaction. The Homework Café spaces not only ensure students complete their homework before leaving for the day, but the cafés are also social hubs; where student meetings occur, clubs meet, and more. Fusion campuses also feature a state-of-the-art recording studio, a mixed-media art studio, and a science lab with college-level tools. Fusion Academies are intended to remain small, serve as a haven from large traditional schools, and rarely exceed 100 students. Students can attend Fusion full-time for middle and high school, part-time tutoring, credit classes, or college counselling. Fusion students have been accepted to more than 200 unique colleges and universities, many being their first-choice school.

Fusion Academy Minneapolis will open for in-person learning at its a temporary location at 7550 France Avenue, Suite 130, in Edina in January of 2022. Fusion's permanent location is expected to open across the street at 7545 France Ave S in the spring of 2022. Interested families can tour a Fusion campus school virtually by calling (952) 219-7996 or learn more here.

About Fusion Academy:

Fusion Academy Minneapolis is one of 63 academies serving grades 6 through 12 that provide quality individualized education. Fusion Academy is part of Fusion Education Group an organization committed to providing accredited personalized education and also includes Futures Academy, that offers one-to-one and small group instruction at 15 California campuses, Barnstable which offers traditional college-prep in a small school setting in New Jersey, and Fusion Global Academy which offers one-to-one personalized education for middle and high school students through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in the United States and 15 additional countries.

Learn more about Fusion Academy Minneapolis here.

About MAP®:

The MAP® assessment is an independent assessment developed by NWEA (Northwest Evaluation Association) and used worldwide. MAP® covers three areas: Language Usage, Mathematics, and Reading, and creates a personalized testing experience by adjusting questions based on a student's ongoing performance. Fusion teachers utilize the results to gain a more accurate sense of the content a student has mastered.

About Mindprint

Mindprint is a cognitive assessment that reveals why a student is performing at a certain level. This tool helps teachers understand a student's cognitive process while working to identify where challenges might occur due to processing speed, memory, executive functions, or complex reasoning.

Fusion Academies are fully accredited middle and high school and can accept students at any point in the year for full-time enrollment. Classes at Fusion are one-to-one: one student and one teacher per classroom. This allows teachers to personalize course content for each student’s strengths, interests, and learning style. Our thoughtfully designed approach of love, motivate, teach, sets a strong foundation of trust and understanding.

At Fusion Academy all teaching is personalized to the student’s strengths, interests, and learning preferences. Our teachers ensure a student truly learns the material before moving on to new topics (mastery learning). Students learn best when they feel safe, cared for, engaged, and confident in themselves as learners. We believe positive, authentic relationships are the key to unlocking the incredible potential each and every student has.

