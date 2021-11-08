KMX and CleanTech Lithium Team Up to Enhance CleanTech's Lithium Production Leading global lithium project developer employs KMX's technology for two projects in Chile

CEDAR PARK, Texas and LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KMX Technologies, LLC ("KMX"), a global market leader in membrane distillation, water treatment, lithium production enhancement, and critical mineral recovery, today announced the execution of a Letter of Intent with CleanTech Lithium.

CleanTech, based in the UK, is a leading lithium project developer that harnesses solar power and advanced technologies to sustainably source and produce commercial scale lithium, with an initial focus on Chile.

KMX and CleanTech will work together to incorporate KMX's technology into CleanTech's two lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin.

CleanTech is currently evaluating Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technologies for its two projects in Chile and will utilize KMX's complementary technology to DLE as part of its evaluation process. Further, CleanTech will incorporate KMX's lithium production enhancing technology in its projects irrespective of the DLE technology provider utilized in the projects.

"We are excited to partner with CleanTech in Laguna Verde and Fransciso Basin," noted KMX CEO Zachary Sadow. "CleanTech is assembling the leading lithium technology providers to ensure the most sustainably sourced production, and we are honored to be part of the team."

Project goals include:

Maximizing lithium production efficiency across all Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technologies piloted by CleanTech.

Adopting KMX's proprietary technology across CleanTech's current and future asset base to maximize CleanTech's economic output and minimize its environmental footprint.

Promoting the development of next generation lithium production enhancement technologies to address unique local ecological and social challenges, including water scarcity and heightened environmental stakeholder expectations.

Expanding stakeholder benefits through enhanced project economics, cost savings and reduced project timelines as a result of KMX's proprietary technology.

"We first learned about KMX's proprietary technology three months ago and since that time have been actively monitoring their results," noted Aldo Boitano, CEO of CleanTech Lithium. "KMX's capabilities align perfectly with our mission and their cutting-edge technology will help us complete our lithium extraction work in less time at a significant cost savings."

About KMX Technologies

KMX Technologies is solving the most critical environmental and energy challenges of the 21st century. Through its proprietary membrane distillation technology, the company sustainably sources critical minerals necessary for next generation supply chains and infrastructure, is advancing wastewater treatment, and is accelerating energy storage with its direct lithium recovery enhancement processes.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium ("CTL") is a leading lithium project developer that creates a new path for lithium based on sustainable extraction and low emissions. The company produces lithium using a sustainable direct extraction method, which returns water to its source instead of depleting vital aquifers. Its projects are based in Chile, one of the world's best solar regions. The company utilizes solar energy for process power that results in an exceptionally low CO2 footprint and provides a critical advantage in the European market which has strict emission limits.

